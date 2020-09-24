Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pandemic-hit AMC Entertainment to sell up to 15 million shares to raise funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Burbank

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares, seeking to raise fresh funding as the COVID-19 pandemic batters the world's largest movie theater operator.

Shares of the company fell more than 4% in premarket trading.

AMC said in a filing that postponement of major releases slated for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays until next year would significantly impact its liquidity in the fourth quarter. (https://bit.ly/3kMVbYu)

Walt Disney on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021 in another setback to cinema operators. "Mulan" also skipped most theaters and went directly to Disney's streaming platform.

Cineworld Group, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, echoed AMC's concerns on Thursday, saying it might need to raise more money if theaters are shut again following fresh pandemic curbs.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -8.25% 4.78 Delayed Quote.-33.98%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -10.69% 43.3206 Delayed Quote.-77.85%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -3.09% 123.28 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pKBS FASHION GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:21pALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
AQ
02:21pGOLDEN MATRIX : Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
AQ
02:21pAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties Leased to Investment-Grade Rated Tenant Dollar General for Approximately $3.2 Million
GL
02:21pGolden Matrix Third Quarter Revenues Tracking 40 Percent Higher Than Previous Quarter
GL
02:21pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"
BU
02:21pInnovative Strength and Competitiveness for Life Science Startups
BU
02:20pDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
02:20pDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DST Announces $ 1.1 Million New Financing
PU
02:20pThe Message of the President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Mr. Nicu Marcu, addressed within the Funds Administrators Summit in Romania
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group