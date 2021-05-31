Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pandemic-hit Portuguese airline TAP posts quarterly loss

05/31/2021 | 05:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, May 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's ailing airline TAP posted on Monday a first quarter loss of 365.1 million euros ($445.1 million) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel and the depreciation of the euro against the U.S. dollar.

"The coronavirus pandemic continued to delay the demand recovery, with an increase in cases and new travel restrictions during the first three months of 2021," TAP said in a statement.

Total operating income dropped 74% between January and March from a year ago and passenger revenue fell 83%. The airline posted a 395 million euro loss in 2020 as a whole.

There were some signs of recovery in January, TAP said, but additional restrictions imposed during the following months in countries where the airline operates forced TAP to quickly adjust its capacity again.

Portugal imposed a nationwide lockdown during most of the first quarter to tackle a devastating COVID-19 surge in January, keeping visitors away and most flights grounded.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), some recovery is expected in the upcoming months as travel restrictions are eased due to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and pent-up travel demand.

"As such, TAP stands ready to adjust its capacity and meet an increase in demand," the company said.

Earlier this month, a Luxembourg-based General Court upheld Ryanair's fight against the rescue loan TAP received in 2020 from the state, with the European Commission's blessing, on the grounds that European regulators failed to justify the huge cash injections.

But Portugal's economy minister told Reuters the ruling against the 1.2-billion-euro rescue loan to TAP airline did not hinder negotiations on its restructuring plan and TAP could continue using that money.

($1 = 0.8203 euros) (By Patrícia Vicente Rua Editing by Catarina Demony and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04aMalaysia's Petronas Q1 profit doubles as commodity prices recover
RE
06:01aThai economy may take until early 2023 to normalise - c.bank chief
RE
05:59aPandemic-hit Portuguese airline TAP posts quarterly loss
RE
05:58aCourt case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on July 8
RE
05:57aJapanese companies to develop chipmaking technology with TSMC -Nikkei
RE
05:56aFrench judges start questioning Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
05:56aFACTBOX-China's tweaks to population policy over the years
RE
05:54aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE  : High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell to visit Indonesia and ASEAN
PU
05:52aWHO agrees to study major reforms, meet again on pandemic treaty
RE
05:50aVISCO VISION  : says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Italy's Generali to launch takeover bid on riva..
3CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting

HOT NEWS