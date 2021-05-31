Pandemic-hit Portuguese airline TAP posts quarterly loss

LISBON, May 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's ailing airline TAP
posted on Monday a first quarter loss of 365.1 million euros
($445.1 million) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
global travel and the depreciation of the euro against the U.S.
dollar.
"The coronavirus pandemic continued to delay the demand
recovery, with an increase in cases and new travel restrictions
during the first three months of 2021," TAP said in a statement.
Total operating income dropped 74% between January and March
from a year ago and passenger revenue fell 83%. The airline
posted a 395 million euro loss in 2020 as a whole.
There were some signs of recovery in January, TAP said, but
additional restrictions imposed during the following months in
countries where the airline operates forced TAP to quickly
adjust its capacity again.
Portugal imposed a nationwide lockdown during most of the
first quarter to tackle a devastating COVID-19 surge in January,
keeping visitors away and most flights grounded.
According to the International Air Transport Association
(IATA), some recovery is expected in the upcoming months as
travel restrictions are eased due to the rollout of COVID-19
vaccines and pent-up travel demand.
"As such, TAP stands ready to adjust its capacity and meet
an increase in demand," the company said.
Earlier this month, a Luxembourg-based General Court upheld
Ryanair's fight against the rescue loan TAP received in 2020
from the state, with the European Commission's blessing, on the
grounds that European regulators failed to justify the huge cash
injections.
But Portugal's economy minister told Reuters the ruling
against the 1.2-billion-euro rescue loan to TAP airline did not
hinder negotiations on its restructuring plan and TAP could
continue using that money.
($1 = 0.8203 euros)
