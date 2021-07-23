Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pandemic impacting on cashless payments

07/23/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2020, use of debit cards issued in Germany for card payments increased by 25% on the previous year, as evidenced by the latest figures of the Bundesbank's Statistics on Payments and Securities Trading, Clearing and Settlement. This rise is attributable exclusively to transactions concluded with domestic counterparties; payments with cards issued in Germany and settled by foreign counterparties declined slightly on account of the pandemic. In terms of value, the growth in debit card payments totalled only 15%, bringing them to just under €268 billion, as cards were increasingly used to pay for smaller sums.

A total of 26 billion non-bank customers' cashless payment transactions, worth a combined €61 trillion, were processed by German payment service providers in 2020. This is equivalent to an 8% rise in the number of transactions and a 3% increase in their value, compared with 2019.

Alongside card payments, the number of direct debit payments also went up, rising by just under 6% to 11.6 billion, while credit transfers climbed by 3% to roughly 7 billion. The number of cheque and e-money payments sank drastically; they play only a subordinate role in Germany. The value of these transactions is largely determined by credit transfers, the value of which rose by 4% in 2020 to €57 trillion. The value of direct debits declined by just under 7% to €3.2 trillion.

The use of cards issued in Germany at ATMs operated by German payment service providers decreased very considerably in 2020, dropping by just under 22% to 1.6 billion withdrawals. The value of these withdrawals, however, fell by only 11% to €341 billion, meaning that the average amount withdrawn rose from €192 to €217. Conversely, the use of such cards at point of sale terminals run by domestic payment service providers increased by almost 16% to 4.9 billion payments. The value of these transactions, however, climbed by a mere 4% to €243 billion, equivalent to an average of €49 per card payment. This amount has fallen by a further €5 on the previous year as a result of more frequent card usage, including, in particular, as the preferred means of payment in retail sales during the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aVAISALA OYJ : Q2 2021 presentation
PU
05:38aBACHEM : The weight loss drug Liraglutide
PU
05:38aZWIPE : Pay ONE under evaluation with Global Tier 1 Smartcard Manufacturer
PU
05:38aTEAMWDP : Sustainability Engineers Ruben and Frank
PU
05:38aVELOCYS : shortlisted for Green Fuels, Green Skies competition
PU
05:38a23 JUL 2021 PRESS RELEASE : Signature of a Letter of Cooperation between the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius and the Capital Markets Authority, Kenya
PU
05:38aPayments and market infrastructure two decades after the start of the European Central Bank
PU
05:38aPAYMENTS STATISTICS : 2020
PU
05:38aUG HEALTHCARE : Update On Covid-19 Situation In The Group's Manufacturing Division In Malaysia
PU
05:38aZEAL NETWORK SE : ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
2SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Intel sales forecast implies rocky second half of 2021 amid supply constraints
5SIGNIFY N.V. : SIGNIFY N : second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS