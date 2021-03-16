Pandemic, mild winter hit 2020 profits at French grid operator

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Net profit at French grid
operator RTE dropped 23% last year as demand for electricity
fell due to the pandemic and a mild winter, although sales
declined much less sharply thanks to rise in supplies to other
countries.
Net income dropped to 521 million euros ($621 million), but
was in line with the five-year average, RTE said on Tuesday.
Sales fell 3% year on year to 4.73 billion euros, cushioned
by a 100 million euro increase in revenues from interconnections
with other countries, as the health crisis put pressure on the
European power grid.
Investments were up 5% from 2019 at 1.53 billion euros,
notably due to connection work for offshore wind farm projects
in western France.
($1 = 0.8384 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark
Potter)