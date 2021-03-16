Log in
Pandemic, mild winter hit 2020 profits at French grid operator

03/16/2021 | 06:18am EDT
PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Net profit at French grid operator RTE dropped 23% last year as demand for electricity fell due to the pandemic and a mild winter, although sales declined much less sharply thanks to rise in supplies to other countries.

Net income dropped to 521 million euros ($621 million), but was in line with the five-year average, RTE said on Tuesday.

Sales fell 3% year on year to 4.73 billion euros, cushioned by a 100 million euro increase in revenues from interconnections with other countries, as the health crisis put pressure on the European power grid.

Investments were up 5% from 2019 at 1.53 billion euros, notably due to connection work for offshore wind farm projects in western France.

($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
