Health officials are instead hoping to get out of what he called the "acute pandemic phase" and reach a point where the virus can be controlled, Fauci said at a virtual event hosted by the National Press Club in Washington.

"When I said we are no longer in that fulminant acute phase, that does not mean that the pandemic is over. By no means is it over. We still are experiencing a global pandemic," he said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington)