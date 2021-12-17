Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pandemic pushes millions in Philippines into poverty

12/17/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hungry and hopeless: slum life a struggle in the lengthiest of lockdowns

MANILA (Reuters) - Close to four million people in the Philippines became poor in the first half of the year due to pandemic-induced lockdown measures that dried up jobs and reduced domestic demand, government officials said on Friday.

Poverty incidence in the Philippines rose to 23.7% in the first half of the year from 21.1% in the same period in 2018, economic officials said, which translated to 3.9 million more Filipinos living in poverty. The statistics agency releases poverty statistics every three years.

"The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted our progress. In 2020, people's income and jobs were significantly affected by stringent quarantines," Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua told a media briefing, referring to lockdown measures.

The Philippines poverty threshold for a family of five per month in the first six months of 2021 was estimated at 12,082 pesos ($240).

The Philippine economy, one of the fastest-growing in Asia before the coronavirus hit, contracted by a record 9.6% last year, as pandemic-induced lockdowns shuttered businesses and crimped household consumption, a key driver of growth.

With 2.84 million COVID-19 cases and over 50,000 deaths, the Philippines has been among the worst hit countries in Asia. But new cases have come off a peak and vaccination rates have risen, allowing for restrictions to be eased.

More businesses have reopened and more people are back at work, with unemployment dipping to 7.4% in October from 8.9% in September, and growth expanding by a faster-than-expected 7.1% in the third quarter.

"With stronger growth in the second half of 2021 as we further relax restrictions and increase the vaccination rate, we can expect poverty incidence to decrease," Chua said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aMicrosoft's Bing suspends auto suggest function in China at government's behest
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAt least 27 people feared dead in blaze at clinic in Japan
RE
12:02aHundreds flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army
RE
12/17Pandemic pushes millions in Philippines into poverty
RE
12/16Voters punish scandal-hit UK PM Johnson's party in by-election loss
RE
12/16China's Tsinghua Unigroup dismisses chairman's criticism, defends restructuring plan
RE
12/16China warns companies to get permits before 'blindly' visiting Afghanistan for minerals
RE
12/16Japan core consumer inflation seen hitting 20-month high as price pass-through spread
RE
12/16UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
2Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
3Ghislaine Maxwell's defense seeks to make case that accusers' memories ..
4U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding ri..
5Royal Dutch Shell confirms delay in sale of Texas refinery to Mexico's ..

HOT NEWS