Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pandemic's impact on U.S. productivity may be a wash, research shows

08/26/2022 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic touched off a scramble among U.S. firms and households to adapt their work lives and business models, with work-from-home arrangements and teleconferencing tools boosting what some employees could do, and new technology helping even the smallest cafes do more with less.

But the crisis also brought a wave of inefficiency in the form of snarled supply chains, time and money spent on cleaning and health management, and hiring difficulties that still keep some businesses below capacity.

The net result of all the tumult may, it turns out, be a wash in terms of the U.S. economy's underlying potential, with little change in productivity or trend growth, and a still looming drag from demographics as the population ages, according to new research presented at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole research symposium in Wyoming.

"We find little evidence that the pandemic has so far caused substantial changes, up or down, to the economy's sluggish pre-pandemic longer-run growth-rate," which remains anchored between 1.50% and 1.75%, as it was before the greatest health crisis in a century, San Francisco Fed economists John Fernald and Huiyu Li wrote in the research paper.

While the innovation of the pandemic's first months fueled a surge of productivity that some felt might raise the economy's potential, the productivity numbers just as quickly crashed in a cyclical pattern the authors say is common during and after recessions and in this case appears to have left things largely where they were.

If some array of firms did well - and the research paper found that those where employees could telework saw "strong pandemic productivity" - problems elsewhere went in the other direction.

"The performance of goods-producing industries is poor; the performance of contact-intensive industries is atrocious," the research paper concluded. Economy-wide, "the pandemic productivity data are not, on net, anything to get too excited about ... Despite considerable commentary to the contrary, aggregate productivity has behaved in surprisingly predictable cyclical ways."

If the risk is to one side or the other, they wrote, it is that the COVID-19 crisis at the margins "reduced the level of potential output" in the United States by depressing the number of people in the workforce.

HARD TO PREDICT

The bottom line may yet change. Productivity is considered notoriously hard to predict. Technology can take time to spread - then surprise when its impact on growth becomes apparent.

"Artificial intelligence and robots may eventually bring a massive productivity payoff - but we do not know when it will happen," the San Francisco Fed economists wrote.

Likewise, workers who stayed out of the economy for health or other reasons may eventually return.

But the findings are notable. Fernald has been one of the Fed economists most focused on productivity, and the future landscape he outlines would be tough for Fed policymakers to navigate.

Rising productivity is the economist's equivalent of a magic bullet. If each worker produces more per hour, the economy can still expand even if the size of the labor force itself isn't growing. Wages can also increase without feeding inflation since an employer is getting more product to sell for each dollar paid to workers.

The opposite is also true: If productivity is poor, then either growth also remains slow or inflation pressures increase. The alternative is to bring more people into the labor market, and the choices there - more immigration or a change in birth rates - are beyond Fed policy. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.69245 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.17895 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.76915 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.00126 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.87% 0.61636 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pDutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre
RE
11:55aPandemic's impact on U.S. productivity may be a wash, research shows
RE
11:52aSouth African rand weakens on hawkish Fed; stocks slip
RE
11:50aFedEx sues crusading delivery contractor, seeks injunction, damages
RE
11:49aStandard group ltd - hy revenue 1.37 bln shillings vs 1.60 bln…
RE
11:47aSTOLTENBERG : Nato needs a strong and predictable allied presence…
RE
11:46aNATO'S STOLTENBERG : Russia's capabilities in the north are a str…
RE
11:37aUp to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says
RE
11:31aFood, fuel shortages hit Tunisian shops
RE
11:30aRescue boat celebrates as stranded migrants given ok to disembark in Italy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows
4Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
5HAPAG-LLOYD : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS