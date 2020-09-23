Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pandemic slashes worldwide income from work by a tenth: ILO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
George Washington is seen with printed medical mask on the one Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken

Income earned from work worldwide dropped by an estimated 10.7%, or $3.5 trillion, in the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

The figure, which does not include income support provided by governments to compensate for workplace closures during the pandemic, is equal to 5.5% of global gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three quarters of 2019, it said.

"Workplace closures continue to disrupt labour markets around the world, leading to working hour losses that are higher than previously estimated," the ILO said in its sixth report on the effects of the pandemic on the world of work.

Workers in developing and emerging economies, especially those in informal employment, had been affected to a much greater extent than in past crises, the United Nations agency said. It added that a decline in employment numbers had generally been greater for women than men.

"Just as we need to redouble our efforts to beat the virus, so we need to act urgently and at scale to overcome its economic, social and employment impacts. That includes sustaining support for jobs, businesses and incomes," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said in a statement.

In the second quarter alone, the revised estimate of global working time lost was 17.3%, equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs, against a previous estimate of 14% or 400 million jobs, the report said.

In the third quarter, working-hour losses of 12.1% or equivalent to 345 million jobs were expected, it said.

"Moreover, revised projections for the fourth quarter suggest a bleaker outlook than previously estimated," it said.

Working hours losses in the final quarter of 2020 are now projected to amount to 8.6%, equivalent to 245 million full-time jobs, against the same time a year ago, the ILO said.

By Stephanie Nebehay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pTiktok files for preliminary injunction to block trump administration from banning u.s. app stores from offering tiktok for download starting sunday --court filing
RE
02:54pIMF official sees coronavirus crisis dampening growth in some countries for years
RE
02:53pJPMorgan set to pay nearly $1 billion in spoofing penalty - source
RE
02:53pUk govt is working with partners on how it can collaborate on the potential development of a covid-19 vaccine through human challenge studies - spokeswoman
RE
02:52pWall Street retreats as business activity slows, raising fears over economy
RE
02:50pTestimony on CBO's 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook
PU
02:50pFATF FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE : statement following unauthorised disclosure of confidential FinCEN documents
PU
02:44pPANDEMIC SLASHES WORLDWIDE INCOME FROM WORK BY A TENTH : Ilo
RE
02:42pEric Trump to be deposed by Oct. 7 in connection with NY probe--court hearing
RE
02:26pCalifornia to ban sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in 2035
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
5GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group