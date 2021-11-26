Pandemic still source of concern, uncertainty for European economies - Visco

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic in Europe
is once again reason for "considerable concern", and its
consequences for economies are hard to predict, the governor of
the Bank of Italy said on Friday.
"The recovery of (Italy's) economy is proceeding at a better
pace than expected only a few months ago ... However,
uncertainty remains high, mainly reflecting a health situation
that has once again become a source of considerable concern,"
Ignazio Visco said adding that short-term indicators continued
to be overall favourable.
European and Asian countries tightened travel curbs on
Friday after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus
variant was detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and
India among those announcing stricter border controls.
Visco said the new increase in the number of infections in
Europe and other countries pushed back "the post-COVID
perspective".
The central banker also warned that financial institutions
were more exposed to cyber security risks - with cyber attacks
to European banks increasing by 54% this year - and called for
greater care in monitoring and managing them.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Giulia Segreti; Editing by
Alison Williams)