Pandemic to trim China's 2020 gas demand growth to 4.2% - govt report

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's natural gas consumption
is expected to grow at 4.2% in 2020, the slowest pace in five
years, a government research report said, after the coronavirus
pandemic slowed economic activity and dented demand for energy.
Demand for natural gas grew just 1.5% in the first half, the
report by the oil and gas department at the National Energy
Administration said, forecasting total 2020 consumption of 320
billion cubic metres (bcm).
The report forecast China's natural gas output this year at
189 bcm, up 9% from 2019, while natural gas imports in 2020 were
expected at 140 bcm -- 50 bcm from pipeline gas and 90 bcm from
liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
"The coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on China's
economic, societal and energy development. Consequently, the
growth rate of the demand for natural gas has been suppressed
significantly," the report said.
Natural gas demand was mainly supported by consumption from
city gas sector, which took less of a hit from the pandemic and
posted more than 10% growth year-on-year during the first half,
the report said.
Several regions in northern China, including the capital
Beijing, had extended the winter heating season in March as part
of efforts to contain the coronavirus.
Industrial gas consumption had recovered to the same levels
as last year by end-June, following cuts in gas prices aimed at
helping industrial users recover from the pandemic.
The report also forecast adequate gas supplies in both
domestic and international markets, and said low prices would
make the fuel more competitive against other energy sources.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore;
editing by Richard Pullin)