Pandion Energy awarded three APA licenses

Pandion Energy has been awarded three licenses under the 2021 Norwegian APA (Awards in Pre-defined Areas) Licensing Round on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The APA award was announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on Tuesday 18 January. For more information about the APA 2021 Licensing Round see Ministry of Petroleum and Energy's website.

Pandion Energy has been awarded the following licenses:

License PL 1139 in block 15/6 is located in the South Viking Graben area in the Norwegian Sea. Pandion Energy has been offered a 20 percent participating interest in PL 1139.

License PL 1166 in blocks 6507/8 and 9 is located in the Haltenbanken area of the Norwegian sea and is contiguous to PL 891 acquired by Pandion Energy in 2019. The PL 1166 area is planned to be matured alongside PL 891 where the partnership is currently preparing to drill the first appraisal well on the Slagugle discovery made in 2020. Pandion Energy has been offered a 30 percent participating interest in PL 1166.

License PL 263 G is additional acreage to PL 263 D/E/F located in the Norwegian Sea. The PL263 D/E/F license announced a gas discovery in exploration well 6407/1-8 S in November 2020. Pandion Energy holds a 20 percent interest in the license.