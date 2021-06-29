Log in
PandoLogic Recognized by SIIA as Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

06/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

"We're honored to take home a coveted CODiE Award for pandoIQ," commented Terry Baker, president and CEO of PandoLogic. "In today's job market, companies need solutions that make it possible to recruit intelligently and hire quickly. Our AI-enabled talent acquisition platform makes that possible, improving the performance and quality of job advertising campaigns while maximizing results and reducing resources and requirements on talent acquisition organizations."

The CODiE award-winning pandoIQ is the only programmatic recruiting platform that continuously reviews and optimizes job performance. Through automation and self-learning, pandoIQ helps organizations source great talent while dynamically allocating budget to increase ROI and decrease recruitment marketing spend. Leveraging a vast network of top recruiting sites and intelligent algorithms, pandoIQ ensures jobs get seen by the right candidates in the right place at the right time.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."  

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. pandoIQ was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.  For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About PandoLogic
PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the "best-kept secret in HR," its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.

Hire Intelligence means one vendor, one source of truth, lower costs and better results. Learn more at pandologic.com.


Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group for PandoLogic
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

