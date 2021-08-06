Pandora hikes guidance as sees fewer shops shut in pandemic

The Danish company said it now expected underlying sales growth of 16-18% this year, up from its previous estimate of above 12%. It forecast a margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 23%-24%, up from more than 22% previously.

"The updated guidance is based on the assumption that 5% of the stores will be temporarily closed or severely impacted due to COVID-19 during the second half of 2021," it said in a statement.

Pandora had previously predicted 5%-10% of stores would be closed or severely impacted by the pandemic. Around 6% of its stores are currently temporarily closed or badly affected by the pandemic.

However the company, known for its bracelets and charms, said it expected to permanently close 25-50 of its concept stores, compared with previous guidance for "no major changes to the overall concept store network".

Pandora has around 2,700 concept stores worldwide, out of a total of around 6,700 points of sale.

Its shares, up around 15% for the year, were down 3% in afternoon trade.

The company, set to announced detailed financial results on Aug. 17, said underlying sales rose 84% in the second quarter compared with 2020 levels, and were up 13% against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

