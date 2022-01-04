Panel finds Canada's practice of reserving dairy quotas 'inconsistent' with USMCA

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said Washington had prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel ever brought under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA). The report found Canada's practice "inconsistent" with the trade deal.

The official said the United Sates expected Canada to resolve the issue by a deadline of Feb. 3 and its goal was not to impose retaliatory measures but it had the right to do so if Ottawa did not remove the restrictions.

(Reporting by Andrea Shala; Editing by Mark Porter)