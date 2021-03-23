Pango Foundation Announces Philanthropic Involvement for 2020

GLENDALE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a family of companies that, together, are the leading California-based settlement service experts, recently announced the contributions that its non-profit arm, Pango Foundation, made in 2020.

"None of us could have ever anticipated the events that 2020 brought our way. And, while there was a lot of anxiety surrounding us, we knew that Pango Foundation had the resources and power to help those in need, so that's exactly what we did," shared Jeff Russell, Pango Group President, and Pango Foundation Board Member.

Throughout 2020, the Pango Group worked diligently to offer support and resources to causes and people who needed help during trying times, including:

Backpack Day (Virtual)

Given COVID safety concerns, the Pango Foundation did not meet as they would have under normal circumstances, but they found a workaround. They partnered with Para Los Niños (For the Children) to create back-to-school care packages for kids returning to school, including Chromebooks and noise-canceling headphones for a Virtual Backpack Day. Overall, they were able to collect and donate over 382 pairs of headsets.

Scholarships

On behalf of the Pango Foundation, Pango Group provided ten scholarships to children whose parents work in the organization. The Foundation, its board, and Pango Group employees donate from their paychecks each month, allowing the Foundation to invest in the next generation.

COVID Emergency Relief Grants Awarded

The Pango Foundation provided grants up to $500 to their employees and families who were experiencing financial hardships amidst the pandemic.

Care Packages

Given the shortage of hand sanitizer and masks early on, the Pango Foundation knew that its people, partners, and communities were in need. In turn, they created care packages with personal protective equipment that were sent out to help those in need.

Employee Participation

Pango Group's employee payroll participation (donations made to Pango Foundation) quadrupled from 2019 to 2020.

Donations to Causes

Pango Group escrow brands and offices each selected a charity close to their heart, and raised money to donate with Pango Foundation matching contributions to 13 different charities at $500 each for a total of $6,500. Organizations and causes included Meals with Love, The Trevor Project, Lending Hope Foundation, and more.

"It's really amazing to see the Pango Foundation and our employees care so much about giving back to those in need. It's such a special thing to see, and really proves that we are living out our mission of enhancing the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve while showing grace and kindness to those who need a little help," said Jeff Russell .

About the Pango Foundation

Pango Foundation is the non-profit arm of Pango Group, an escrow organization considered one of the largest and most successful in the United States' Western region. Since its inception, these values have been integral components of daily life within the Pango Group.

Over the years, the culture of grace and kindness has fostered a work environment representing the best of human nature, where giving and charity are natural outcomes. Recognizing the opportunity to do more, the Pango Foundation was born.

Through corporate and employee donations and proactive fundraising efforts, Pango Foundation sponsors programs that directly benefit the people and communities it serves. Programs include scholarship funds, financial education classes, "Back To School Backpack Day" for under-privileged children, Habitat For Humanity and Homes For Change builds, partnerships with charities, and more.

About Pango Group

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 20 years, with locations throughout California. The organization owns and manages over 30 offices and 300 employees with the mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities it serves. It was recently named one of the Best Places to Work for the 7th year in a row in Los Angeles. https://pangogroup.com/

