Panopto : Named One of Washington's Best Workplaces

Puget Sound Business Journal recognizes Panopto as the highest-ranked technology company among the top 25 midsized workplaces in 2020

Panopto, a leader in video management systems for enterprise and education markets, today announced it has been selected as one of Washington’s 25 Best Midsize Workplaces in an annual ranking compiled by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Panopto was the highest-ranked technology company honored among the top 25 midsized workplaces in Washington.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908006029/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The company was ranked number six on the list. Panopto was highlighted as an organization that sets the standard for trust in leadership, as well as team dynamics.

With more than 150 employees, Panopto is a leader in video management systems, video recording software and AI-powered video search technology. Panopto serves Fortune 500 companies and leading academic institutions from its global headquarters in Seattle’s historic Smith Tower and from offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside an exceptionally talented team that pursues our mission with passion,” said Sean Gorman, COO of Panopto. “We believe in creating an outstanding employee experience that in turn fuels our growth. Our employees are the driving force behind Panopto’s success, and we’re honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington.”

Companies that made the Best Workplaces list had the highest composite scores in an employee survey administered by Quantum Workplaces on behalf of the Puget Sound Business Journal.

For people interested in joining one of Washington’s best places to work, Panopto is hiring for a number of roles. Learn more at www.panopto.com/careers.

About Panopto

Panopto’s mission is simple – to help anyone share knowledge using video. Since 2007, the company has created software that enables businesses and universities to create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Privately-held, Panopto was founded by technology entrepreneurs and software experts at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908006029/en/