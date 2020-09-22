Log in
Panorays : Joins RSA® Ready Technology Partner Program

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorays, a leading provider of automated third-party security lifecycle management, today announced that as part of the RSA Ready Technology Partner program, Panorays is now available to RSA Archer® customers via the RSA Archer Exchange.

According to a recent Gartner report, Procurement on the Front Lines: New Trends in Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks, "The majority of data breaches and cyberattacks exploit third-party vulnerabilities. In 2019, 44% of companies experienced a significant data breach caused by a third-party vendor." It further states that "third-party involvement makes cyber events both more expensive and more frequent. A data breach is $700,000 more expensive on average when a third party is involved." With recent increases in data privacy regulations and their enforcement, third-party security is becoming mandatory at companies.

 Utilizing the Panorays offering available on the RSA Archer Exchange, RSA Archer customers can receive Panorays' third-party security data within their RSA Archer implementation as part of their holistic third-party risk management process. Panorays' security data includes its Cyber Risk Rating, which combines data from Panorays' Smart Questionnaire Rating with its Cyber Posture Rating. The Smart Questionnaire Rating is based on vendors' responses to automated questionnaires and provides an overview of a vendor's internal policy security while taking inherent risk into account. The Cyber Posture Rating is a calculated average of ratings which represents the cyber resilience of three layers: network and IT, application and human.

"As part of our vision to eliminate inefficient workflows in the third-party evaluation management process, we are excited to officially join the RSA Archer Exchange," said Panorays Chief Architect Giora Omer. "Our offering enables RSA Archer customers to receive the relevant third-party security data they need within their daily go-to integrated risk management platform."

For more information and to download the integration package, visit: https://community.rsa.com/docs/DOC-113662.

Gartner "Procurement on the Front Lines: New Trends in Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Risks," Procurement Research Team, 26 May 2020

 

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security lifecycle management. It is the only platform that provides organizations with a rapid thumbs-up-or-down view of supplier cyber risk by inherently combining automated dynamic security questionnaires with external attack surface evaluations and business context. 

Companies using Panorays dramatically speed up their third-party security evaluation process, streamline transparent collaboration between teams and suppliers, eliminate manual questionnaires, gain continuous visibility and ensure compliance to regulations like GDPR and NYDFS. 

Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed, and integrates into existing organizational workflows. It is trusted by global organizations in industries including financial, insurance, healthcare and technology.

For more information, visit www.panorays.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panorays-joins-rsa-ready-technology-partner-program-301135404.html

SOURCE Panorays


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
