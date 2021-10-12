Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panther Labs Introduces Security Logging Solution Designed for AWS Security Teams

10/12/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, the leading cloud-scale security analytics platform led by Airbnb alumni, announced Panther for AWS security, a security logging solution designed for AWS security teams. Now, AWS security teams will have a single platform for aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing security-relevant data from AWS accounts and combining signals from multiple hybrid platform environments across their organization.

"One of the top issues for security professionals is collecting and normalizing all of the data produced by AWS and then making sense of that information," said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. "Redirecting logs out of AWS into legacy SIEM solutions is technically challenging, unnecessarily costly, and often encounters significant ETL challenges." 

There are over 175 discrete AWS services, each churning out its own set of metrics, events, and logs, largely in differing formats. Additionally, there are performance metrics produced by the applications running in AWS. To get beyond the basic functionality offered by CloudWatch, AWS users are forced to resort to other methods to gain end-to-end visibility on AWS.

"We're excited to work with Panther Labs to empower AWS security teams to optimize for speed, scale, and flexibility," said Dudi Matot, Principal Segment Lead, Security, AWS. "With Panther for AWS, the management load is taken off security teams while still allowing them all the benefits of an end-to-end monitoring experience for AWS with real-time detection, correlation, and analysis. Panther takes vast amounts of AWS security logs and provides normalization, real-time analysis, and a scalable data warehouse to store and query them." 

The solution allows security teams to continuously monitor their AWS infrastructure with policies-as-code for strong security and ongoing compliance. This ability will provide teams with peace of mind as they detect publicly accessible simple storage service (S3) buckets, identity access management (IAM) compliance with multi-factor authentication (MFA) requirements, and brute force login attempts out of the box with Panther. Panther has over 150 out-of-the-box policies and rules that apply to AWS resources and log types. 

"With Panther, we're able to enforce secure configurations across our Cloud Managed services with daily cloud scans and real-time alerts for misconfigurations, incompliant resources, and suspicious activity," said Matt Jezorek, VP of Security & Platform Abuse, Dropbox. 

Critical benefits of Panther for AWS include: 

  • Unified visibility across AWS infrastructure data: effortlessly collect all security-related AWS log types like CloudTrail, Application Load, Balancers, VPC Flow, Guard Duty, and more into a centralized and normalized single view.  
  • Cloud security scanning in real-time: scan all AWS infrastructure in real-time and apply customizable scripts in Python to complicated policies to detect misconfigurations. 
  • Creation of a cloud security data lake: a serverless, zero ops cloud data lake - powered by Snowflake - for all of your AWS and cloud security logs. 
  • Real-time alerts with detection-as-code: ingest, parse, normalize, and analyze high volume AWS logs and store them for long term retention, creating a well-structured and scalable security data lake.  
  • Triage alerts and correlate activity: apply normalization fields (internet protocols, domains, etc.) to all log records across all data sources, enabling fast and easy data correlation.

For more information about Panther for AWS, please visit https://runpanther.io/siem-for-aws

About Panther Labs:

Panther Labs powers security monitoring for many of the world's premier brands. We provide a fast, flexible and scalable platform for threat detection and incident response, capable of analyzing terabytes of data in real time. By adopting a serverless architecture and detection-as-code, Panther frees security teams from the operational overhead, rigid proprietary detection languages, skyrocketing costs, and slow performance often experienced with traditional SIEM. Panther was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners and is trusted by customers like GitLab, Snowflake, Dropbox, and more.

Learn more at https://runpanther.io

Media contact: 

Brett@gofrontlines.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pTEREX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:54pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Myanmar business withdrawal follows assessment of operational and commercial viability
RE
12:54pUNCF to Conduct First-Ever “Women in Leadership at HBCUs” Roundtable Discussion
GL
12:54pUNCF to Conduct First-Ever “Women in Leadership at HBCUs” Roundtable Discussion
GL
12:53pPROGENITY : announces it has successfully been assigned a patent for the treatment of a disease of the gastrointestinal tract
AQ
12:53p"There will be things that people can't get," at Christmas, White House warns
RE
12:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Adjacent retail centers in dense Detroit location sell for $34M
PU
12:52p23ANDME : Tackling Tough Problems with the 23andMe Therapeutics Team
PU
12:52pIRONNET : Continued Exploitation of CVE-2021-26084
PU
12:52pOCTOBER 12, 2021, MUMBAI : Please find enclosed herewith the presentation to be made to Analysts / Investors on signing the Share Subscription Agreement between India Markets Rio Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Rise Climate (‘TPG'), for an investment upto ₹7,500 crore in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company proposed to be incorporated, to undertake its passenger electricity mobility solutions business - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, travel w..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5UK rate hike is imminent

HOT NEWS