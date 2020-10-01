Paper Towel Dispenser Market - Actionable Research on COVID-19 | Technavio

The paper towel dispenser market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005455/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Request for Technavio’s market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on paper towel dispenser market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The paper towel dispenser market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Paper Towel Dispenser Market is segmented as below:
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
-
Application
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing establishment of new buildings, especially commercial buildings, shopping malls, office buildings, and industries will significantly drive paper towel dispenser market growth in this region over the forecast period.
The Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have Indirect impact due to the spread of COVID-19 and the towel dispenser market demand will show Inferior growth. View market snapshot before purchasing
Impact of western culture in developing countries has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of paper towel dispenser market. Other market drivers include the impact of western culture in developing countries. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
-
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
-
Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
-
Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
-
Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of paper towel dispenser market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41591
Paper Towel Dispenser Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include American Specialties Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cascades Inc., Cintas Corp., Dolphin Solutions Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Jaquar Group, KEUCO GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., and Palmer Fixture Co.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application placement
-
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
American Specialties Inc.
-
Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.
-
Cascades Inc.
-
Cintas Corp.
-
Dolphin Solutions Ltd.
-
FRANKE Holding AG
-
Jaquar Group
-
KEUCO GmbH & Co. KG
-
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
-
Palmer Fixture Co.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005455/en/