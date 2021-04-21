Log in
Pappas reminds taxpayers: Pay First Installment Cook County property taxes through May 3 with no late fee

04/21/2021 | 06:07am EDT
CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property taxes were due Tuesday, March 2, 2021, but there is no late fee for those paying their bill through Monday, May 3, 2021, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners in November waived for two months the 1.5 percent per month late fee on Tax Year 2020 First Installment property taxes. Taxpayers can pay the First Installment, due March 2 without a late fee, through May 3, 2021.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

  • Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"
  • Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number
  • There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

For those who cannot pay the full amount due, partial payments are accepted. After May 3, 2021, any balance due is charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by state law.

"As of today, 240,827 properties out of 1,773,199 in Cook County have not paid the Tax Year 2020 First Installment property taxes," Pappas said.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pappas-reminds-taxpayers-pay-first-installment-cook-county-property-taxes-through-may-3-with-no-late-fee-301273645.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office


© PRNewswire 2021
