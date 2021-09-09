Parachute : Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Parachute, the premium multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today announced the addition of Rob Krolik, General Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Burst Capital and chair of the Audit Committee for The RealReal, to its Board of Directors. His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Parachute Board,” said Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute. “His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as our company continues to evolve and grow, offering high-quality products, rooted in comfort, for more areas of the home and as we expand our physical retail footprint. Parachute and our board will benefit from Rob’s strong corporate governance and financial leadership experience in ecommerce and digital businesses, and his proven track record in working with some of the largest digital brands.”

Mr. Krolik has deep financial knowledge in the ecommerce and digital business space, having previously held CFO roles at Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, global digital marketplace eBay, online real estate leader Move.com and price comparison service Shopping.com. Along with his current positions at Burst Capital and The RealReal, Mr. Krolik is also a member of the Finance Committee of BBYO, a nonprofit, as well as a Finance Fellow at the Aspen Institute, where he instructs a self-designed course that offers practical advice for CFOs. Mr. Krolik began working in finance three decades ago, after earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Parachute is changing the way people shop for their homes and making it possible for every person to enjoy timeless, comfortable design,” said Mr. Krolik. “The company has an impressive track record of prioritizing superior quality, sustainability and a strong feeling of community. I look forward to joining the Board and working closely with the team at this exciting time.”

About Parachute

Parachute is a modern lifestyle brand that makes people feel at home. The multi-category home company offers products that are thoughtfully designed in Los Angeles and responsibly manufactured by expert craftspeople around the globe, using only premium quality materials. Every essential in the collection is inspired by comfort and relaxation. Parachute was founded in 2014, offering a carefully curated assortment of bedding. The brand has since released its own mattress and expanded into categories throughout the home, including bath, apparel, décor and furniture. Parachute operates 12 retail storefronts across the U.S. and recently launched in Canada. All products are available online at www.parachutehome.com.

