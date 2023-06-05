STORY: Color, music, and legacy filled the streets of La Paz on Saturday (June 3) to celebrate the annual "Lord of the Great Power" dance parade with members of the LGBTQ community.

"I am gay and I was elected Miss El Alto and I feel very happy to share it with all my people and here my people accept me," said Edwin Higueras who attended the celebration in Bolivia.

In Thailand, the streets of Central Bangkok on Sunday (June 4) were filled with rainbow flags, and participants dressed in costumes, wearing elaborate makeup and carrying placards with the words "love is love", for the second official Pride march to be held in Thailand.

"I hope in the near future the new government will push for same-sex marriage," said Peeranat Wiriya.

In Tennessee, LQBTQ community celebrates judge striking down law restricting drag performances.