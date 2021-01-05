Log in
Paradox : Acquires Israeli Chatbot Spetz.io to Accelerate Innovation and Expand Global Client Service Capabilities

01/05/2021 | 10:03am EST
Tel Aviv-based startup boasts early clients like EY, Sodastream, and IKEA, and lays the foundation for Paradox to build a world-class R&D center in EMEA

Paradox, the leading conversational AI platform helping global talent acquisition teams automate recruiting tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, announced today the acquisition of Spetz.io, an Israeli startup helping clients like EY and Sodastream modernize candidate communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005359/en/

The Spetz team is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Spetz was founded by three classmates in an entrepreneurial accelerator program in 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Spetz team is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Spetz was founded by three classmates in an entrepreneurial accelerator program in 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2017, Spetz has quickly developed a reputation as a product-led, client-centric startup in Israel — a country with a rich history of building world-class AI and machine learning technologies.

The acquisition highlights Paradox’s strategic investment in global innovation and world-class client services, said Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos. But it wasn’t just about creating another R&D center. Just as important, Matos said the Spetz team’s vision, mission, and values closely aligned with Paradox.

“This acquisition is all about aligning with incredibly smart people who share our passion for building products that recruiting teams love,” Matos said. “We were impressed with the Spetz team’s growth, and even more impressed with their vision for what we can build together.”

Yam Dvir, Spetz’s co-founder and CEO, said the feeling was mutual.

“When we met with the Paradox team we immediately saw a massive opportunity to build something bigger than ourselves,” said Dvir. “Combining our expertise with Paradox’s vision and momentum as a clear category leader is really one of those ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ opportunities. We can’t wait to get started accelerating Paradox’s vision for a future where recruiting is frictionless, elegant, and people-centric.”

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world’s largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald’s, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.

Olivia, the company’s conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Spetz

Founded in 2017 by three classmates in an entrepreneurial accelerator program, Spetz is a messaging platform that helps companies like Sodastream and IKEA engage candidates via messaging apps like WhatsApp with simple, friendly, automated chat. From pre-screening to scheduling reminders, Spetz’s bot reduces hiring friction and increases engagement.

Based in Tel Aviv, a city rich with world-class engineering and machine learning talent, the startup has quickly developed a reputation among Israeli employers for its client-centricity and user-driven product development and design.


© Business Wire 2021
