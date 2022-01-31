Paragon Hires Industry Vet for East Coast Expansion

Log in
01/31/2022
AVON, Conn., Jan 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC, a nationwide multiline specialty managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce the hire of Patrick Carroll as senior vice president - Eastern Region, effective January 31.

"Pat will be in instrumental in helping expand our footprint, particularly on the East Coast," Paragon President Ron Mairano said. "He has deep rooted relationships in the insurance industry focusing much of that time in the workers' comp marketplace. We're all excited to have him join the team."

Carroll brings more than 38 years of property & casualty and workers' compensation experience to his role at Paragon. He has held leadership positions on both the carrier and MGA side and will be working with new and existing partners in the Eastern United States.

Carroll will report to Andrew Petersen, executive vice president.

"I'm excited to be back in the MGA space with people I have known for over 20 years and who have an incredible track record of success," Carroll said.

About Paragon:

Paragon, a broadly diversified MGA launched in 2014, supplies distinctive alternatives and options to retail brokers, insurance coverage carriers, reinsurers and vendor companions. The agency, which is owned Galway Holdings, writes all business strains of coverage throughout greater than 20 packages.

Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

HOT NEWS