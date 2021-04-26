Log in
Paragon Insurance Names Christian Phillips as President of Contingency Practice

04/26/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
AVON, Conn., April 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC, a national multiline specialty managing general agent (MGA), has named Christian Phillips as President of its newly created Paragon Contingency Practices.

Phillips joins Paragon following many years at London-based specialty insurer, Beazley. With experience spanning three decades, he is a tremendous asset to Paragon clients, particularly given the global upheaval in the marketplace in 2020.

Phillips will play a pivotal role in this dynamic market environment, as event cancellations related to COVID-19 have severely impacted established contingency business underwriters. "As we continue through the balance of 2021, we expect to see the contingency market rebound," noted Paragon CEO and Co-founder, Ron Ganiats. "We are excited to welcome Christian to the Paragon team to help our clients navigate these improving market conditions."

The Paragon platform will enable Phillips to bring capacity and coverage solutions to a contingency insurance market that has experienced a large amount of contraction over the past 12 months. These solutions will help venues recover in the wake of losses incurred from the closure, rescheduling and cancellation of local, national and international sporting, entertainment and industry events.

About Paragon

Paragon, a broadly diversified MGA launched in 2014, provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. The firm writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 insurance programs.

Visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Betsy Van Alstyne
Betsy.vanalstyne@epicgroup.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0426s2p-Christian-Phillips-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC

Related link: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/paragon-insurance-names-christian-phillips-as-president-of-contingency-practice/

