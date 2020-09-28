Paragonix Expands to West Coast in Adoption of Advanced Heart Transplant Technologies

Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System provides its pioneering technology for transplant surgeons at first West Coast location

Paragonix Technologies announced that its Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System (CTS) for donor heart preservation and transport is now being used by Stanford Health Care, the first heart transplant center on the West Coast of the United States to implement the system as standard of care for its heart transplant program.

The first donor heart preserved by Stanford Medicine practitioners using the Paragonix System set a record for the longest recovery — transported across the country by jet and safeguarded for 283 minutes.

Enabling long-distance heart recoveries is an important capability to ensure patients on transplant waitlists can get the heart they desperately need. The Paragonix SherpaPak CTS was designed to provide a controlled environment for donor hearts en-route to patients, a radical advancement from conventional methods.

“We are honored to be part of the life-saving work being accomplished at Stanford,” said Bill Edelman, CEO of Paragonix Technologies. “There are more people in need of heart transplants than there are hearts available. This drives our team’s unyielding commitment to provide a reliable, safe preservation environment for organs undergoing the transplant journey.”

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies designs, produces, and markets organ preservation and transport devices that safeguard organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our award-winning devices mitigate risk in an otherwise high stakes environment. The Paragonix SherpaPak systems incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques in a novel suspension system to provide unprecedented physical and thermal protection. Paragonix SherpaPak™ CTS is the only commercially available FDA-cleared and CE-marked transport device for heart preservation. Paragonix is also developing transport devices for the lung, pancreas, kidney and liver—designed to improve donor organ quality and extend donor organ preservation time.

