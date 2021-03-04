Paraguay: 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Paraguay; IMF Country Report No. 21/45; January 27, 2021PDF File

IMF Country Report No. 21/45

PARAGUAY

2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE;

March 2021

STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR PARAGUAY

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2020 Article IV consultation with Paraguay, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

• A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its February 12, 2021 consideration of the staff report that concluded the Article IV consultation with Paraguay.

• The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on February 12, 2021, following discussions that ended on November 13, 2020, with the officials of Paraguay on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on January 27, 2021.

• An Informational Annex prepared by the IMF staff.

• A Statement by the Executive Director for Paraguay.

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

© 2021 International Monetary Fund

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Article IV Consultation with Paraguay

Washington, DC - March 4, 2021: On February 12, 2021, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with Paraguay.

In early 2020, Paraguay was rebounding strongly from the bad weather induced downturn in 2019 and f ull-year growth was forecast at over 4 percent. The Covid-19 epidemic halted the recovery. An early lockdown, which kept the death toll among the lowest in the region, led to a sharp economic contraction, with women, informal sector workers and service workers particularly hard hit.

Swif t and forceful government action helped contain the health, social and economic impact of the crisis. To mitigate the health impact, the government quickly expanded medical resources. To alleviate the social impact the government started two new and temporary social assistance programs and temporarily expanded a third. And to dampen the economic impact, the government increased investment and other spending, while the central bank lowered interest rates, increased liquidity provision, and allowed banks to renew, refinance and restructure loans without penalty. Emergency spending, together with a f all in tax revenues, led to a further increase of the deficit to 6½ percent of GDP, well above the ceiling set by the Fiscal Responsibility Law

Real GDP is likely to have shrunk by about 1 percent in 2020 and to rebound by 4 percent in 2021, but downside risks are significant, with the Covid-19 epidemic posing the highest risk. Inf lation hit a historical low in mid-2020 before recovering to 2.2 percent in December 2020 and is projected to remain below the midpoint of the central bank's target range through 2021.

Executive Board Assessment2

Directors commended the Paraguayan authorities for their response to the COVID -19 pandemic, which limited the number of cases and deaths and mitigated the negative economic and social impact. Downside risks remain substantial, however, including from a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic and negative weather shocks. In this context, Directors encouraged the authorities to pursue policies geared toward supporting macroeconomic stability, strengthening governance and transparency, improving the business climate to promote diversification, and developing human capital.

Directors agreed that the widening of the fiscal deficit in 2020 had been appropriate. They noted that fiscal support should not be withdrawn prematurely, in particular if risks such as a

worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic or negative weather shocks were to materialize. It would be important to uphold health and social spending while protecting public investment. Directors encouraged a gradual return to lower deficits once the pandemic abates, to maintain f iscal sustainability. In this regard, they welcomed the authorities' plan to return to the deficit ceiling under the fiscal responsibility law by 2024. Directors agreed that improving expenditure ef f iciency and transparency and domestic tax revenue mobilization would be important to cover Paraguay's social and investment spending needs.

Directors noted that monetary and financial sector policies were appropriately accommodative. They encouraged the authorities to closely monitor the financial sector stability while gradually phasing out emergency measures. Exchange rate flexibility should be allowed in line with fundamentals, and foreign exchange interventions should be limited to prevent disorderly market conditions.

Directors emphasized the need to press ahead with structural reforms to improve governance, business climate, and human capital. In this regard, they welcomed the authorities' ref orm agenda as formulated in their Economic Recovery Plan.

Directors commended the authorities' efforts to safeguard the integrity of the use of COVID-19 fundsforsocialtransfersandemergencyspending.Theytooknoteofthenewlyadoptedanti- corruption plan, which is partly based on recommendations from the staff's governance assessment project. Directors also welcomed recent progress in the AML/CFT regulatory f ramework and encouraged the authorities to further strengthen their institutional capacity for its ef fective implementation.

Paraguay: Selected Economic Indicators

I. Social and Demographic Indicators

Population 2018 (millions) Unemployment rate (2019) Percentage of population below the poverty line (2018)

Rank in UNDP development index (2019)

Income and prices Real GDP

Nominal GDP

Per capita GDP (U.S. dollars, thousands) Consumption (contribution to real GDP growth)

Investment (contribution to real GDP growth)

Net Exports (contribution to real growth)Consumer prices (end of period) Nominal exchange rate (Guarani per U.S. dollar, eop)

Monetary sector

Credit to private sector 1/ Monetary policy rate, year-end External sector

Exports (fob, values) Imports (cif, values) Terms of trade

Real effective exchange rate 2/

External current account Trade balance

Exports

Of which: Electricity

Imports

Of which: Oil imports

Capital account and financial account

Of which: Direct investment

Gross international reserves (in millions of U.S. dollars)

In months of next-year imports of goods and services

Ratio to short-term external debt Gross domestic investment Gross domestic saving Central government revenues

Of which: Tax revenues

Central government expenditures

Of which: Compensation of Employees

7.1Gini index (2018) 46.2

6.5Life expectancy at birth (2018) 74.1

24.2

98 of 189

Adult literacy rate (2018) 94.0

GDP per capita (US$, 2019) 5,451

II. Economic Indicators

Prel.

Proj.

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(Annual percent change, unless otherwise indicated)

5.0 7.2 5.7

3.4 5.6 5.7

0.02.85.3

-0.9 2.9 5.0

3.1

3.1

0.4

-2.2

2.5 -0.7

2.5 -2.2

-0.40.0

-0.1 1.4

4.5

3.2

2.8

2.3

5,590

5,961

6,453

…

4.9 5.3

14.1 5.3

9.75.7

4.0 9.5 5.2

4.0 6.9 5.5

4.4

3.9

1.4 -1.8

0.7 -0.6

3.5

3.5

…

…

8.1

5.7

4.0

…

…

…

11.8 17.8 -1.9 -0.8

3.2 12.1 -1.6 3.2

-9.3-4.6-4.9-3.0

-13.7 -23.5

2.9 …

27.0 30.2 7.2 …

7.3 12.6 -1.2

…

(In percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

3.1

0.0

-0.6

1.4

4.1

1.4

-0.3

2.5

34.3

34.2

32.9

29.8

5.4

5.2

4.5

4.4

-29.5

-32.0

-32.3

-26.0

-3.0 1.1 1.3

-4.0 1.9 1.2

-3.52.21.2

-2.5

2.2 -0.8

0.4

8,145.7

8,004.0

7,996.18,496.1

2024

2025

4.0 7.6 5.7

3.5 3.5

6.8 6.8

6.0 6.2

2.7

2.7 2.4

0.9 0.4

0.8 1.0

0.0 -1.5

3.5

3.5 3.5

…

…

…

5.4

5.6

5.7

…

…

…

7.5 6.0 0.3 …

4.4 4.1

4.9 4.5

-0.5 -0.5

…

…

1.5

0.3

0.8

0.6 0.4

2.8

1.6

2.1

1.9 1.7

36.0

36.4

36.7

36.3 35.9

-32.2

-2.8

4.3

-34.1

-2.8

4.2

-33.9

-2.8

4.0

3.9 -33.7 -2.8

3.8 -33.5 -2.7

0.5 1.0

1.0 1.1

1.3 1.4

0.7

1.0 1.0

8,496.1

8,496.1

8,996.1

9,546.1

10,096.1

6.9

7.1

8.9

7.5

6.7

6.4

6.4

6.5 6.6

2.6

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

1.8

2.2

2.4 2.5

21.2 24.3 14.2

22.8 22.8 13.9

22.421.814.1

22.3 23.6 13.1

22.2 23.7 13.1

22.2 22.4 13.7

22.2 23.0 13.9 10.0 16.0

22.2 22.4

22.7 22.8

13.9 14.0

9.9 15.3

9.9 15.3

9.916.9

9.2 19.6

9.3 17.1

9.9 16.5

10.1 10.2

15.4 15.4

6.3

6.6

6.9

7.3

6.8

6.4

6.1

5.8

5.7