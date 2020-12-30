Paraguay closes out 2020 with inflation at 2.2% -central bank

ASUNCION, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Paraguay will end 2020 with inflation at 2.2%, the lowest rate since 2009, the South American country's central bank said on Wednesday.

Food prices marked the most significant increase, jumping 3.4% amid the pandemic, the bank said.

The Central Bank estimated that the economy of land-locked Paraguay will contract by 1.5% this year, then expand by 4% in 2021, driven by construction, industry and services.

The bank predicted inflation will hit 3.9% in 2021.

