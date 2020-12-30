Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Paraguay closes out 2020 with inflation at 2.2% -central bank

12/30/2020 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASUNCION, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Paraguay will end 2020 with inflation at 2.2%, the lowest rate since 2009, the South American country's central bank said on Wednesday.

Food prices marked the most significant increase, jumping 3.4% amid the pandemic, the bank said.

The Central Bank estimated that the economy of land-locked Paraguay will contract by 1.5% this year, then expand by 4% in 2021, driven by construction, industry and services.

The bank predicted inflation will hit 3.9% in 2021.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing By Dave Sherwood; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Supply for the fortnight ended December 18, 2020
PU
02:05pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
02:03pFrench truckers brace for disruption as Britain restores hard border with Europe
RE
02:03pOil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
RE
02:03pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-September 2020
PU
02:01pBiden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team
RE
02:01pTwo workers killed in collision at Suncor oil sands site, mine operations paused
RE
01:58pJ.C. Penney starts search for new CEO as Soltau to exit
RE
01:57pRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Second Quarter (July-September) of 2020-21
PU
01:54pREDOT.COM : to Launch 1-Click Staking and Trading between Ethereum and Ethereum 2.0 in January
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ