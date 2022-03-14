Paraguay to subsidize fuel costs as global energy prices spike

ASUNCION, March 14 (Reuters) - Paraguay's government said on
Monday that it plans to create a fund to subsidize rising fuel
prices following recent transport worker protests against
spiking energy costs being driven up by supply concerns due to
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The fund, which must be approved by Congress, would have an
initial capital of $100 million and would be intended to apply
to diesel, the most commonly used fuel in agricultural
production and public transport, Minister of Finance Oscar
Llamosas told reporters.
Russia's invasion last month and sanctions then imposed on
Moscow have led to a surge in oil and gas prices globally,
worsening already-high inflation.
Fuel prices in Paraguay, a net importer, rose almost 40%
year-on-year through February, while annualized inflation has
hit almost 10%.
"The main aim is to reduce these fluctuations, to give some
predictability to economic actors," Llamosas said.
Rising fuel prices in the landlocked South American nation
hit particularly hard the soybean production chain. Paraguay is
the world's fourth-largest exporter of the oilseed, which is
also suffering the effects of a severe drought.
The government said it would hold steady fuel prices of
state firm Petropar during the rest of March and April.
Truckers, taxi drivers and others have protested at various
points in Asuncion and Ciudad del Este in recent weeks.
