Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Paraguay to subsidize fuel costs as global energy prices spike

03/14/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASUNCION, March 14 (Reuters) - Paraguay's government said on Monday that it plans to create a fund to subsidize rising fuel prices following recent transport worker protests against spiking energy costs being driven up by supply concerns due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fund, which must be approved by Congress, would have an initial capital of $100 million and would be intended to apply to diesel, the most commonly used fuel in agricultural production and public transport, Minister of Finance Oscar Llamosas told reporters.

Russia's invasion last month and sanctions then imposed on Moscow have led to a surge in oil and gas prices globally, worsening already-high inflation.

Fuel prices in Paraguay, a net importer, rose almost 40% year-on-year through February, while annualized inflation has hit almost 10%.

"The main aim is to reduce these fluctuations, to give some predictability to economic actors," Llamosas said.

Rising fuel prices in the landlocked South American nation hit particularly hard the soybean production chain. Paraguay is the world's fourth-largest exporter of the oilseed, which is also suffering the effects of a severe drought.

The government said it would hold steady fuel prices of state firm Petropar during the rest of March and April. Truckers, taxi drivers and others have protested at various points in Asuncion and Ciudad del Este in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.74% 105.72 Delayed Quote.42.28%
WTI -4.75% 102.11 Delayed Quote.44.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14pRussia says it will attack Ukrainian arms factories
RE
01:13pBritain sticking by its ending coal plans by 2024, says PM's spokesman
RE
01:12pBlue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week
RE
01:12pSlovakia expels three Russian embassy staff; report of arrests for espionage
RE
01:11pParaguay to subsidize fuel costs as global energy prices spike
RE
01:11pJet linked to sanctioned russian oligarch abramovich landed in i…
RE
01:11pErdogan says too early to comment on more Russian arms purchases given Ukraine war
RE
01:10pU.S. options remain toward Russia, including full trade embargo -CNBC
RE
01:09pSUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Freight Carriers to Resolve False Claim Allegation
DJ
01:08pRussian central bank says to reduce limits for repo auctions to 1 trln rbls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta
2Hope for trapped civilians as first convoy escapes besieged Mariupol
3S&P 500, Dow rise with focus on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Fed
4Oil falls 8% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns
5U.S. step to delist Chinese ADRs worsens investment, listing outlook

HOT NEWS