Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parallel Wireless : Joins Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., a leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's first software-defined end-to-end ALL G Open RAN solutions, today announced that Steve Libbey, VP, Sales, has been appointed to Competitive Carriers Association's (CCA) Board of Directors.

Parallel Wireless enables a shift to open, software-based, and cloud native OpenRAN network architectures to deliver scalable and interoperable wireless networks. These are cost-effective to deploy, maintain and can deliver the coverage and capacity to the end users and businesses across the country. The Parallel Wireless OpenRAN has shown a very strong performance, quality of service and cost benefits on six continents.

CCA's mission is to use advocacy, leadership, education, and networking opportunities to help competitive carriers grow and thrive in the wireless industry.  Some of CCA's top policy issues include:

  • access to spectrum,
  • access to devices,
  • access to networks,
  • streamlining infrastructure deployment,
  • universal service fund (USF) reform,
  • Next-Generation 911 (NG911) solutions

Supporting quotes

Steven K. Berry, President & CEO of CCA said, "CCA is pleased to have Parallel Wireless join the Board of Directors. Steve Libbey has been an active member of CCA for several years, and we welcome Parallel's continued support and dedication to the association. CCA's associate members are an important part of the competitive carrier ecosystem, and I look forward to our continued work together to help ensure competitive carriers can compete and thrive in the industry for years to come."  

Steve Libbey, VP of Sales, Parallel Wireless said, "We are excited to join the board and are looking forward to continuing to support CCA and their members to help them achieve their business goals and adapt to policy and regulations changes."

About CCA
CCA is the nation's leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. Visit www.ccamobile.org.

About Parallel Wireless
Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 74+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parallel-wireless-joins-competitive-carriers-association-cca-board-of-directors-301148747.html

SOURCE Parallel Wireless


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aODK SATURN : UEC-Saturn has launched Team Demi-Season Games on the occasion of the Company...
PU
10:50aAMERICAN VANGUARD : October 8, 2020 AVD Press Release
PU
10:50aENTERGY : Texas Monitoring Hurricane Delta
PU
10:46aCANTARGIA : completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy
AQ
10:46aAT&T : Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?
PR
10:46aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo Inc, Intec Pharma, Advanced Micro Devices, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Sorrento Therapeutics?
PR
10:46aGlobal Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
BU
10:46aAugmented Reality (AR) Market | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aPreschool Market In India to Reach $ 3.27 bn by 2024, EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group