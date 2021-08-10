Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Unveils Powerful New Features for Both Apple M1 and Intel Chip, Ready for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, announces the launch of Parallels® Desktop 17 for Mac (parallels.com/desktop), the latest version of its powerful solution to run native Windows applications on Mac computers with Apple M1¹ and Intel chip. Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, now a universal binary application, is optimized for the highly anticipated Windows 11 and macOS Monterey operating systems. Bringing exceptional speed and graphic improvements, it includes an enhanced Windows gaming experience, together with better resource management and visibility. Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac empowers users to run Windows applications on a Mac, more smoothly and faster than ever.



“Our breakthrough of seamlessly running Windows 10 applications on Apple M1-based Mac computers was just the start of Parallels Desktop for Mac's new chapter in offering enhanced user experiences running virtual machines on Mac devices,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac continues to deliver performance and stability improvements as well as innovative, easy-to-use features on Intel and Apple M1 Mac, offering users the most advanced Windows-on-Mac experience ever. In collaboration with Apple, we’re thrilled to have created the world's first prototype of a macOS Monterey virtual machine running on a Mac with Apple M1 chip2.”

Watch a video about the highlights in Parallels Desktop 17: www.parallels.com/NEWParallelsDesktop17

New and Enhanced Feature Highlights of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac:

NEW! Engineered for macOS 12 Monterey and Windows 11: Parallels Desktop 17 will support macOS Monterey as a host and guest operating system (OS) and will be optimized for Windows 11, with both new OSs expected later this year. Get a sneak peek and install the highly anticipated previews of macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to a virtual machine (VM) via the Parallels Desktop 17 Installation Assistant. Learn how to run macOS Monterey in a VM at parallels.com/blogs/macos-monterey/ and how to run Windows 11 in a VM at parallels.com/blogs/Windows11.





ENHANCED! Must-have Speed and Performance Updates: Applications running with Parallels Desktop 17 on Mac computers with Apple M1¹ and Intel chip now run remarkably faster and more efficiently. Performance observations include:



On all supported Mac computers 3 :

Up to 38% faster Windows, Linux and macOS resume OpenGL graphics perform up to 6 times faster Up to 25% faster 2D graphics in Windows

On a Mac with Apple M1 chip 3 :

Up to 33% faster Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview start Up to 20% faster Windows 10 on ARM Insider Preview disk performance Up to 28% better DirectX 11 graphics performance

On a Mac with Intel processor 3 :

Up to 60% faster network connection on macOS Big Sur (and newer) virtual machine

Applications running with Parallels Desktop 17 on Mac computers with Apple M1¹ and Intel chip now run remarkably faster and more efficiently. Performance observations include:

NEW! Display Driver for an Enhanced Windows Gaming Experience:





NEW! Powerful New Features for Apple M1 chip Mac:





ENHANCED! Coherence Mode Improvement:





NEW! Automatic Resource Manager:





ENHANCED! Seamlessly Drag and Drop Content between Windows and Mac:





ENHANCED! Advanced Experience and Support for USB Devices:





In response to user feedback on USB device compatibility with virtual machines, Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now supports USB 3.1, enabling use of additional USB storage devices . Users now see the device’s familiar name in the Parallels Desktop interface, making it easier to quickly identify the right device to connect or disconnect. ENHANCED! Better Control of Disk Space: As virtual machines—and notably VM snapshots— can occupy a large amount of disk space, users can now see how much disk space their VM snapshots take up and make informed decisions about their Mac computer’s disk space usage in Parallels Desktop 17.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Pro Edition:

Designed to provide the best value to Parallels Desktop power users, developers and IT specialists, Parallels Desktop Pro Edition is Parallels’ most popular selling version, offering all the power of the standard Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, plus these unique capabilities:

NEW! Easily Convert a Linked Clone to an Independent Virtual Machine : Responding to the demands of our users, Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Pro Edition enables the creation of an independent virtual machine from a linked clone in just two clicks.

: Responding to the demands of our users, Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Pro Edition enables the creation of an independent virtual machine from a linked clone in just two clicks. ENHANCED! Improved Visual Studio Plugin: The Parallels Desktop plugin for Visual Studio, designed to debug code in a standalone VM, now supports Mac computers with Apple M1 chip. Moreover, the plugin installation process with Visual Studio 2019 has been simplified.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Business Edition:

Delivering essential capabilities specifically for enterprise environments, Parallels Desktop 17 Business Edition builds on the power of the Pro version with additional functionality, including:

NEW! Corporate Virtual Machine Provisioning to Any Mac: Business administrators can now provision pre-configured Windows virtual machines to a mixed fleet of Mac computers with both Intel and Apple M1 chip. IT managers can now specify download links and descriptions in Parallels My Account for both Intel and Apple M1 chip Mac computers, and Parallels Desktop will automatically download the proper image for each individual employee.

Business administrators can now provision pre-configured Windows virtual machines to a mixed fleet of Mac computers with both Intel and Apple M1 chip. IT managers can now specify download links and descriptions in Parallels My Account for both Intel and Apple M1 chip Mac computers, and Parallels Desktop will automatically download the proper image for each individual employee. NEW! Deploy Parallels Desktop on a Multi-Architecture Mac Fleet with a Single Package: Parallels Desktop 17 is a universal binary application that makes it possible to create just one mass deployment package that can be used with both Intel- and M1-based Mac computers. With this new option, Parallels Desktop deployment using Mac Management tools and Self-Service Portal is remarkably simple.

Take a look at all the new features of Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at parallels.com/products/desktop/whats-new.

NEW! Additional tools in Parallels Toolbox 5 for Mac and Windows

Parallels® Toolbox, which is included with Parallels Desktop subscriptions, introduced five new tools to its latest version. Focus on Window, Transform Text, Recognize Text, Barcode Scanner, and Barcode Generator have now been added to Parallels Toolbox’s extensive library of more than 30 everyday utilities.

Availability and Pricing

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac Standard, Pro and Business Editions are all designed to offer an optimal experience on both M1- and Intel-based Mac computers, and can be purchased at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels® Access 6.5 and Parallels Toolbox 5 for Mac and Windows.

For more information about Parallels products, to download free trial software, or purchase a subscription, please visit parallels.com.

Recommended Retail Price (RRP)

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac

Upgrade to a perpetual license – US$49.99

New subscription – US$79.99 per year

New perpetual license – US$99.99



Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition

Upgrade from any edition – US$49.99 per year

New subscription – US$99.99 per year

Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition

US$99.99 per year



About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

