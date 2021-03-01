Paramount Gold Nevada Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Log in
03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE: PZG) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Rachel Goldman, CEO and Director will be presenting on March 5th at 08:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp
Christos Theodossiou
1.866.481.2233 ext. 201
ctheo@paramountnevada.com
www.paramountnevada.com


