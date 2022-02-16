Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

02/16/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Paramount + logo, in this illustration

(Reuters) - Shares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company's earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable.

The company was a late entrant to the crowded video streaming industry, where Netflix and Disney+ have already carved out a big slice of the market by pouring billions of dollars into original content like "Money Heist" and blockbuster franchises like "Star Wars".

ViacomCBS said on Tuesday it would invest more than $6 billion by 2024 to create new content, $1 billion more than it had previously committed.

The steady stream of investments required to grow the business, including Paramount+, Showtime and BET+, will "limit margin expansion more than previously expected," Morningstar analyst Neil Macker wrote in a note.

Despite having a string of shows and films in the pipeline, including new installments of "The Quiet Place" and "Mission Impossible", the company's forecast to exceed $9 billion in revenue by 2024 in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment seems to have failed to impress.

MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman said Paramount's losses will continue to mount, peaking at 2023 before improving as its content investment grows, while its traditional network TV business will come under pressure, limiting the company's ability to fully invest in streaming.

"Despite the big announcement of ViacomCBS changing its name to Paramount ... we are left with a similar question as we had last year: will the company be able to grow EBITA and FCF again to match prior levels?" Fishman said.

BofA analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who downgraded the company's stock to "neutral", noted that her earlier "bullish thesis" was predicated on ViacomCBS being an attractive acquisition target amid a wave of media consolidation.

"It does not appear a potential sale is imminent, given the size of its investment in streaming," she said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.48% 208 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.87% 279.49 Delayed Quote.-17.56%
NETFLIX, INC. -3.84% 391.72 Delayed Quote.-32.37%
VIACOMCBS INC. -19.81% 28.8876 Delayed Quote.19.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pFrench companies axa and engie invest in fund-raising for forest…
RE
01:54pExclusive-Brazil eyes tax exemption for foreign investors in corporate bonds, says Economy Ministry
RE
01:53pBank of Canada will forcefully tackle inflation if need be - deputy governor
RE
01:53pChinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
RE
01:52pEurope's bid for AI standard faces long road, EU lawmakers say
RE
01:52pEx-Goldman banker testifies that 1MDB deal made him a 'hero'
RE
01:51pGold rises as concerns over Ukraine resurface; Fed minutes in focus
RE
01:49pVenezuelan Maduro ally Saab cooperated with DEA before arrest, court document shows
RE
01:46pParamount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors
RE
01:45pItaly's Constitutional Court vetoes referendum to liberalise cannabis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
3Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS