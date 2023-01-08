Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pardoned Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity

01/08/2023 | 01:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pardoned Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity in Abidjan

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Forty-six Ivorian soldiers recently pardoned by Mali's junta flew home to Ivory Coast's Abidjan airport on Saturday after around six months in captivity, state television showed.

Their return signals the apparent resolution of a diplomatic standoff between the West African neighbours that also worsened Mali's already tense relations with regional powers.

Emerging from the plane, each soldier held a small Ivorian flag and smiled as he shook hands with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara who was waiting to greet them at the airport.

"Now that this crisis is behind us, we can resume normal relations with the brother country of Mali," Ouattara said once they were on all on Ivorian soil.

Citing a commitment to peace and dialogue, Mali's junta late on Friday pardoned the soldiers, who had been sentenced on Dec. 30 to 20 years in prison for allegedly attempting to undermine state security.

They were arrested in July at the airport in Mali's capital Bamako. At the time the Malian authorities said the troops were acting as mercenaries, while Ivory Coast said they were part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Mali has grown increasingly isolated since military officers toppled the government in 2020 and failed on election promises, prompting sanctions from West Africa's main political and economic bloc ECOWAS.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Loucoumane Coulibaly


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.71% 468.83 Real-time Quote.3.03%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.40% 156.8 Real-time Quote.2.91%
Latest news "Economy"
03:16aMercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupee
RE
03:08aPakistan seeks help with $16 billion flood rebuilding at UN conference
RE
02:56aMore than 230,000 homes and businesses without power in californ…
RE
02:24aTwo power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials
RE
02:11aPakistan's finance minister to meet IMF in Geneva, with bailout stalled
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:57aPardoned Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
RE
01:49aNorthwest Australia faces 'one-in-100-year' floods
RE
01:49aTanzanian president appoints Emmanuel Tutuba as central bank governor
RE
12:28aChina reports two COVID deaths for Jan. 7
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile
2Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupe..
3China reopens borders after ending 'zero Covid' policy
4Godrej Green Estate Phase 2: Luxurious Resort-Style Plots in Sonipat wi..
5Clientron Presents the Right POS System for Store Service Technician Ce..

HOT NEWS