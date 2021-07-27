Health professionals are advised that the Product Information (PI) documents for parenteral iron products are currently being updated to include information about fetal bradycardia and Kounis syndrome.

There are four parenteral iron products marketed in Australia. They are ferric carboxymaltose (brand name Ferinject), iron polymaltose (Ferrosig injection), ferric derisomaltose (Monofer) and iron sucrose (Venofer).

Ferric carboxymaltose and ferric derisomaltose are indicated for iron deficiency where oral administration is ineffective or contraindicated; or where there is a need to deliver iron rapidly.

Iron polymaltose is indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia when oral iron therapy is contraindicated, enteric absorption of iron is defective, or when patient non-compliance or persistent gastrointestinal intolerance makes oral therapy impractical.

Iron sucrose is indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia in patients undergoing chronic haemodialysis and who are receiving supplemental erythropoietin therapy.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has implemented a class-wide labelling update to include fetal bradycardia and Kounis syndrome in the PI documents of these products in the 'Special Warnings and Precautions', 'Fertility, Pregnancy and Lactation' and 'Adverse Effects' sections.

Hypersensitivity is a class effect that is well documented in the PI documents of all parenteral iron products. Fetal bradycardia and Kounis syndrome are biologically plausible as a result of hypersensitivity reactions.

The maternal oxygenation may be compromised during a hypersensitivity reaction to parenteral iron, which may lead to fetal hypoxia and a subsequent compensatory mechanism may result in fetal bradycardia.

The possible biological mechanism contributing to Kounis syndrome may be based on generation of free metal ions, such as iron, leading to the creation of hydroxyl radicals that can inhibit the synthesis of prostacyclin that influence muscle tone.

Both conditions can have serious clinical implications.

The TGA has implemented these changes to ensure consistent inclusion of safety information to all parenteral iron products marketed in Australia.

The TGA encourages the reporting of all suspected adverse reactions to medicines, including vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, herbal, traditional or alternative remedies.

all suspected medicines interactions

suspected reactions causing death, admission to hospital or prolongation of hospitalisation, increased investigations or treatment, or birth defects. Reports may be submitted: For more information about reporting, visit www.tga.gov.au or contact the TGA's Pharmacovigilance and Special Access Branch ADR.Reports@tga.gov.au(link sends e-mail).

Editor: Dr Catherine Brogan

Deputy Editor: Mr Michael Pittman

Contributor: Mr Gilbert Yeap