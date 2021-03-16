Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parimatch :, Juventus Official Betting Partner Launches a New Global Campaign Featuring Arthur, Danilo, Morata, Ronaldo and Szczesny

03/16/2021 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Parimatch, Juventus’s official betting partner, has launched a brand-new global video campaign featuring top Juventus stars: Arthur Melo, Luiz Da Silva Danilo, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wojciech Szczesny. The campaign is infused with Parimatch’s yellow electric impulses and aims to increase brand awareness among the football club's fans. The campaign highlights the transition into the online era.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005506/en/

New Global Campaign Featuring Arthur, Danilo, Morata, Ronaldo, and Szczesn | Parimatch & Juventus

New Global Campaign Featuring Arthur, Danilo, Morata, Ronaldo, and Szczesn | Parimatch & Juventus

The partnership of Juventus and Parimatch is beyond a signed contract. This collaboration is the fusion of two energies, two strong teams, two brands. The power of Juventus is in its remarkable history, a long list of titles, traditions, and unwavering support of millions of fans. The power of Parimatch is in its boldness, youth, ambition, and the absence of barriers.

Ivan Liashenko, CMO at Parimatch, said: “For the last 6 months, we have been watching the partnership of two strong brands providing great entertainment to millions of fans all over the world. Step by step, we are strengthening our partnership and are delighted to see the explosive cocktail created by the complementing energies of Juventus and Parimatch. The connection of outstanding football players representing one of the strongest clubs in the world with Parimatch’s energy and boldness is truly a sight to be seen.”

The creators produced this campaign despite the limitations of the worldwide lockdown. Thanks to the professionalism and efforts of both teams, this commercial could come to life and bring such a legendary team closer to the audience. The partnership of Parimatch and Juventus has proven that anything is possible.

“This new collaboration between Juventus and Parimatch is an excellent example of a campaign being created under extreme quarantine restrictions. Despite this, we tried to convey each player's emotions and charisma in the shades of our brand. I believe that Juventus and Parimatch make a great team, and the video encapsulates the synergy of our raw energies and power perfectly” says Kateryna Amirkhamova, CCO at Parimatch.

The spot was shot by the Ukrainian production house Electric Sheep Film. The directors working on the film were Andrei Copots and Macar Severin. The filming of the spot was carried out by Nikita Kuzmenko, an experienced cameraman who previously worked with Katy Perry and Cardi B. The music was created by Eugeniy Filatov, also known as “The Maneken” – a famous Ukrainian composer and sound producer of ONUKA band.

Electric Sheep Film also carried out the final visualization in collaboration with massa+ motion design boutique.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aCOMSCORE  : and TVB Announce Local and National Television Linear and Digital Measurement Renewal
PU
06:40aCAMERIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:39aASTRAZENECA  : German investor morale gains as broad-based recovery expected
RE
06:38aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks keep spirits up before Fed meets
RE
06:38aRF INDUSTRIES  : Receives $6.5 Million Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer for its OptiFlex(TM) Hybrid Fiber Cable Solution
PU
06:37aIndian shares end lower as banks drag; Gland Pharma jumps 10% on vaccine deal
RE
06:37aR F INDUSTRIES LTD  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST  : Dividend Declaration
PR
06:36aBIOSTOCK : Granted ICOone patent in India provides innovative opportunities for Iconovo
AQ
06:33aNEW YORK CITY REIT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ