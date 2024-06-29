STORY: :: Paris Pride revelers fear for their rights and safety

if France's far-right wins the parliamentary election

:: June 29, 2024

:: Simone de Boulevard, Drag Queen

"The National Rally and its far-right allies are fundamentally hateful, particularly towards LGBTQIA+ minorities. We are afraid, afraid for our access to healthcare, for our everyday safety in the streets, we know that we will be far less protected, we know that our place is really threatened."

:: Cian Grourke, Participant, Originally from the U.S.

"I am worried about LGBTQ rights, I am worried about being a foreigner on a residency permit, I have called the government asking if I can apply for citizenship now because I have no idea what is going to happen in the next election. I think if the National Front takes charge of France, they will ruin it."

France heads to the polls on Sunday (June 30) for the first round of a parliamentary election that opinion polls show could bring the far-right National Rally (RN) to power. The second round takes place on July 7.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin sent police and local authorities a letter on Friday calling for security reinforcements around LGBT events including Paris Pride, saying there has been an increase in discriminatory acts and "political and community antagonism" that could target such events.