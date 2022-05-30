Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Paris demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine

05/30/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French journalist killed in shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region

PARIS (Reuters) -France on Monday called for an investigation after a French journalist was killed in Ukraine when shelling hit the vehicle he was travelling in that was being used for the evacuation of civilians near the city of Sievierodonetsk.

"France demands that a probe be carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was in Ukraine on Monday, said in a statement.

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, the latest journalist killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, was on his second reporting trip for French television channel BFM in Ukraine, his employer said.

The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai said in a post on the messaging service Telegram that an armoured transport vehicle was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing the journalist. An attached picture showed a truck that appeared to have been adapted with armour.

The evacuation effort was suspended after the strike, he said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied that its forces target civilians in Ukraine.

Colonna said on Twitter that she had spoken to the Luhansk governor and had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation.

Both had assured her of their help and support.

"It is a double crime to target a humanitarian convoy and a journalist," she said.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter: "Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was mortally wounded."

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said on Twitter: "We strongly condemn this killing. The list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine keeps expanding."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Conor Humphries, Max Hunder;Editing by GV De Clercq and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pFed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation
RE
01:21pPeople infected with monkeypox can isolate at home - UKHSA
RE
01:16pNew WHO panel to speed up pandemic response, address shortcomings
RE
01:12pRussia eyes gas-for-roubles template for foreign Eurobond payments
RE
01:11pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
01:10pSex crime allegations in Canadian military should be investigated externally, report says
RE
01:01pVenezuela's PDVSA extends diesel sales in dollars, cutting subsidy
RE
01:01pParis demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine
RE
01:00pWhile Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
RE
12:55pGermany says U.N. rights chief's trip to China fell short of expectation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
5ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS