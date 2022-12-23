Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Paris gunman kills three in Kurdish cafe attack

12/23/2022 | 11:04am EST
STORY: Armed police swept to the scene of a shooting in central Paris on Friday (December 23) after a gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe.

At least three people were killed, and several others wounded.

Prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack, as an investigation into the incident was opened.

Multiple gunshots were fired on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy 10th district.

Authorities said a 69-year-old man was arrested.

The prosecutor said the suspect had been detained a year ago for an attack with a saber on a migrant camp in Paris.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the suspect's representatives.

Local media reported the suspect to be a French national.


© Reuters 2022
