Paris gunman kills three in Kurdish cafe attack

At least three people were killed, and several others wounded.

Prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack, as an investigation into the incident was opened.

Multiple gunshots were fired on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital's busy 10th district.

Authorities said a 69-year-old man was arrested.

The prosecutor said the suspect had been detained a year ago for an attack with a saber on a migrant camp in Paris.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the suspect's representatives.

Local media reported the suspect to be a French national.