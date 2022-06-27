Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Paris to charge riders of gasoline-fueled motorbikes for parking

06/27/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris to charge motorbikes for parking from September

PARIS (Reuters) - Riders of gasoline-fueled motorcycles will have to start paying for parking in Paris from September as the French capital aims to reduce noise and pollution, but parking for electric motorcycles remains free, a city hall official said on Monday.

The new charge fulfills a campaign promise of socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo and was set to start in January, but the measure was delayed as Hidalgo made a bid for the French presidency in the spring.

Paris mobility chief David Belliard, an ecologist whose party is part of Hidalgo's coalition, said on franceinfo radio that the city aims to better regulate the use of public space.

"There is a lot of anarchy when it comes to parking. And we also need to reduce the disturbing noise levels as well as pollution," Belliard said on Monday.

Parking for electric scooters and motorbikes is still free, he said. People who have no other option than their combustion-engine motorbike to go to work would be able to buy subscriptions for underground parking lots, Belliard said.

He gave no details on the new parking fees, but said motorcyclists would pay less for parking than car drivers.

A year ago, city hall said in a statement that from January 2022, non-resident motorcyclists would have to pay three euros ($3.2) per hour to park in the 11 most central districts of the French capital and two euros in outlying arrondissements, corresponding to about half the cost of parking for cars.

In recent years, mayor Hidalgo has built a network of new bike lanes and increased parking fees for cars in a bid to steer Parisians and commuters towards more environmentally-friendly transport options.

Motorcycling organizations and Paris' conservative opposition have called the motorbike parking fee plan a new tax that will not reduce congestion, while groups representing cyclists and pedestrians have welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pGuatemalan president arrives in U.S. for visit after snubbing summit
RE
01:24pMacron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output
RE
01:24pEU says serious disruption to Russian gas flows 'likely'
RE
01:19pTHE "BIG PACKAGE" : How Russia was driven to default
RE
01:18pJan. 6 committee to hold hearing on Tuesday -statement
RE
01:17pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up more than 1%…
RE
01:05pGreece looks to neighbour Italy for gas storage
RE
01:03pU.s. 5-year treasury yield rises after auction; yield last at 3.…
RE
01:03pParis to charge riders of gasoline-fueled motorbikes for parking
RE
01:00pWells Fargo to cover employees' cost of travel for legal abortions -memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
2Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..
5AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS