Paris rarely sets the tone for financial markets these days-unless political instability takes centre stage, bringing public debt fears in its wake. As a result, investors are watching closely for any sign of the Bayrou government collapsing, which could trigger a spike in risk aversion, especially across Europe. In the United States, a rate cut next week is virtually a foregone conclusion, but a string of upcoming data releases still holds the power to reignite debate over whether such a move is truly warranted.

France, then, is firmly at the heart of the political game today. European capitals are turning their attention to the anticipated fall of François Bayrou’s government. The French Prime Minister—the fourth in just three years—has tied both his fate and that of his cabinet to a policy platform, with a particular focus on fiscal direction. He will deliver a general policy statement at 3:00pm, followed by a debate and a vote, making the precise timing of the outcome uncertain. Should the government fall—as appears increasingly likely given recent statements from various political factions—France’s risk premium will rise in the short term, regardless of what follows. A higher premium means less favourable borrowing conditions, further undermining already strained public finances. Political instability would also fuel concerns about the budget and its underlying trajectory—compounding the sense that France lacks the capacity to escape its debt quagmire.

In the revolving cast of disposable prime ministers, Bayrou has already been eclipsed by his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, who stepped down over the weekend after losing his majority in both houses of parliament. The yen fell on the news, but Tokyo’s stock market climbed on hopes that Sanae Takaichi—a pro-spending, anti-rate-hike politician—might take over. Budgets and interest rates, it seems, are dominating the agenda worldwide.

The United States is hardly an exception. Wall Street is fixated on the Federal Reserve—more than usual—after the White House made it the scapegoat for a deteriorating economic outlook. Last week’s employment figures confirmed a slowdown in demand, with supply having already slipped into the red zone. This has solidified expectations of a rate cut at next week’s Fed meeting. The CME’s FedWatch tool, which reflects futures contracts traded by market participants, shows a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point cut and a 10% chance of a 50-point move. The current US benchmark rate stands at a relatively high 4.25%–4.50%. Three key indicators this week will either support, contradict or muddy those expectations: Tuesday’s annual revision to job creation figures, Wednesday’s producer price index, and, most critically, August inflation data, due Thursday.

Last week, European markets gave up some ground, with the Stoxx Europe 600 slipping 0.2%. Despite a downbeat Friday session, Wall Street’s S&P 500 eked out a 0.3% gain. The standout asset of early September was gold, which soared 4% to notch new record highs—a clear signal that not all investors are comfortable with today’s lofty equity valuations.

What to watch this week:

OPEC+ has announced a fresh production increase, though at a slower pace than in previous revisions. Oil prices bounced back after earlier losses.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba formally resigns.

China’s August trade data disappoints, with exports to the United States plunging once again.

Macro agenda: Beyond the three key US data points already mentioned, the European Central Bank will be in the spotlight. The ECB is expected to hold rates steady at Thursday’s post-summer meeting.

Corporate calendar: A quiet week overall, save for Synopsys (Tuesday), Inditex (Wednesday), and Adobe (Thursday).

Asia-Pacific equities appear unfazed by the trend of resigning prime ministers. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, while China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India and South Korea all posted modest increases. Australia was the outlier, with the ASX closing down 0.3%.

On today's agenda: the industrial production CVS GM in Germany. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,591.18

: US$3,591.18 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.47

: US$66.47 United States 10 years : 4.09%

: 4.09% BITCOIN: US$110,987

In corporate news:

ASML is set to become the main shareholder in French artificial intelligence start-up Mistral AI.

Crédit Agricole is reportedly close to settling a criminal investigation into dividend arbitrage transactions, according to several sources, including Radio France, which broke the news.

Alstom has won a €538 million contract in New Zealand for 18 battery-powered trains and 35 years of maintenance.

The CEO of Stellantis has joined BMW and Mercedes in criticising the end of sales of combustion engine cars in Europe in 2035.

Sword has signed new contracts in the public sector in Switzerland.

Atos has inaugurated the Jupiter supercomputer.

BBVA is set to launch its hostile bid for Banco de Sabadell today, representing €14.9 billion in shares and cash.

Nestlé has made an offer to buy Seres Therapeutics at $76 per share, including milestone payments.

Volkswagen presents four new electric models starting at €25,000.

Thyssenkrupp obtains union approval for its restructuring plan.

The Richmond Global Compass fund is claiming £291 million from Novartis for allegedly giving unauthorised access to a hedge fund strategy.

Vopak sells its stake in a terminal in Barcelona.

Nordex receives a new order for wind turbines with a capacity of 70.8 MW in Portugal.

EDF is considering relisting its Italian subsidiary Edison in Milan, according to Bloomberg.

Applovin, Robinhood and Emcor are to be added to the S&P 500.

The EU has fined Google €3 billion for its advertising practices.

Kenvue fell 9.4% on Friday following rumours of a report by US health authorities linking paracetamol to the development of autism in children.

Chinese battery manufacturer CATL plans to start production in Hungary by early 2026.Hyundai is advising its employees to postpone business trips to the United States after US authorities raided one of the group's factories.

Analyst Recommendations: