Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Paris wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus

12/12/2022 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat regained ground on Monday, tracking a similar rebound in Chicago, as a stoppage at Ukraine's Odesa port after Russian strikes on energy supply as well as the onset of winter weather shifted attention back to Black Sea supply risks.

News that Algeria will hold an import tender on Wednesday to buy wheat also supported Euronext, with the February shipment period potentially favouring European Union supplies if winter conditions hamper logistics in Russia and Ukraine, traders said.

March wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.2% at 306.25 euros ($322.24) a tonne to move away from a nine-month low of 299.75 euros struck last week.

Chicago wheat also rose to recover from last week's one-year low.

The Ukrainian government said the port of Odesa suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes hit energy supply in the region, before activity resumed on Monday.

"This highlights the logistical problems in this zone, whether it's power supply in the war or the challenge of moving grain in winter," a dealer said.

Russian grain exports fell to 550,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes in the previous week due to storms in the Black Sea and the lower water level in the Azov sea, consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data.

Wheat futures have fallen in recent weeks as increasing exports of a record Russian harvest and the continuation of a wartime shipping channel from Ukraine eased global supply concerns.

Wintry weather in western Europe was causing less concern, with freezing temperatures not seen as severe enough to threaten wheat crops.

Monday was the last trading session for December futures on Euronext. The contract settled at 304.25 euros, up 0.5% from Friday.

February rapeseed settled 1.8% down at 555.25 euros a tonne, after earlier hitting a lowest front-month price since August last year at 552.75 euros.

Oilseed markets including U.S. soybeans and Malaysian palm oil were cooled by worries over rising COVID-19 infections in China.

($1 = 0.9504 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.40% 78.02 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.51% 581.379 Real-time Quote.10.99%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.51% 471.7 End-of-day quote.14.57%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.59% 712.75 End-of-day quote.-7.53%
WTI 2.03% 73.362 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Latest news "Economy"
01:34pSpot gold falls about 1%…
RE
01:33pWHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe
RE
01:30pPfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030
RE
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:20pSecond senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car
RE
01:19pJefferies hires veteran Credit Suisse banker to head Italy
RE
01:17pParis wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus
RE
01:13pWall Street positive ahead of inflation data, Fed action
RE
01:08pItaly and EU agree on need for European industrial policy proposal by year-end
RE
01:08pCiti to cut as many as 50 bankers in EMEA - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
4LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
5Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..

HOT NEWS