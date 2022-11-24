Paris wheat lower as front-month rally unwinds

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on
Thursday as front-month futures reversed export-fuelled gains
and an Egyptian import purchase reported by traders shifted
attention back to competitive Black Sea supplies, dealers said.
March milling wheat, the most active position on
Paris-based Euronext, settled down 1.3% at 315.00 euros
($327.76).
Front-month December futures settled 1.8% lower at
321.25 euros a tonne.
The contract earlier reached a one-week low as it moved
further back from Tuesday's two-week high of 341.25 euros.
Chatter about heavy export demand from China for shipment in
the coming weeks had fanned short-covering in the December
futures earlier this week amid falling liquidity before next
month's expiry.
Some participants had booked profits after the wide spread
that had developed between December and March prices, according
to dealers.
Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, is believed to have bought wheat from Russia and
Ukraine via private talks with suppliers, traders told Reuters.
The news underscored competition from the Black Sea region
as Russia ships a record harvest and the renewal of a wartime
corridor deal allows Ukraine to continue sea exports.
Traders were also looking ahead to large tenders from
Pakistan and Turkey due to close next week, in which Russian
wheat is again expected to be in contention.
Volumes on Euronext were moderate, with a market closure in
Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday removing impetus.
In Poland, physical prices dropped this week, despite
reports of unusual sales of Polish wheat to the United States.
“The weaker trend on Euronext coupled with more volumes of
Ukrainian feed wheat and corn offered for sale pressured
prices,” a Polish trader said.
Export prices for Polish 12.5% protein wheat dropped 10
zlotys on the week to around 1,530 zlotys (325.6 euros) a tonne
for December/January delivery to ports.
"There is growing talk that least two consignments of high
protein Polish wheat totalling about 80,000 tonnes were sold to
Florida. Port loadings in Poland are also more active,” the
trader added.
($1 = 0.9611 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg
Editing by Mark Potter)