Paris wheat lower as front-month rally unwinds

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat fell on Thursday as front-month futures reversed export-fuelled gains and an Egyptian import purchase reported by traders shifted attention back to competitive Black Sea supplies, dealers said.

March milling wheat, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, settled down 1.3% at 315.00 euros ($327.76).

Front-month December futures settled 1.8% lower at 321.25 euros a tonne.

The contract earlier reached a one-week low as it moved further back from Tuesday's two-week high of 341.25 euros.

Chatter about heavy export demand from China for shipment in the coming weeks had fanned short-covering in the December futures earlier this week amid falling liquidity before next month's expiry.

Some participants had booked profits after the wide spread that had developed between December and March prices, according to dealers.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have bought wheat from Russia and Ukraine via private talks with suppliers, traders told Reuters.

The news underscored competition from the Black Sea region as Russia ships a record harvest and the renewal of a wartime corridor deal allows Ukraine to continue sea exports.

Traders were also looking ahead to large tenders from Pakistan and Turkey due to close next week, in which Russian wheat is again expected to be in contention.

Volumes on Euronext were moderate, with a market closure in Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday removing impetus.

In Poland, physical prices dropped this week, despite reports of unusual sales of Polish wheat to the United States.

“The weaker trend on Euronext coupled with more volumes of Ukrainian feed wheat and corn offered for sale pressured prices,” a Polish trader said.

Export prices for Polish 12.5% protein wheat dropped 10 zlotys on the week to around 1,530 zlotys (325.6 euros) a tonne for December/January delivery to ports.

"There is growing talk that least two consignments of high protein Polish wheat totalling about 80,000 tonnes were sold to Florida. Port loadings in Poland are also more active,” the trader added. ($1 = 0.9611 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Mark Potter)