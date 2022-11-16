Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Paris workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

11/16/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Protesting workers demanding higher salaries disrupted a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony under the historic dome of the Paris department store Galeries Lafayette on Wednesday.

“Not happy! Not happy,” protesters chanted, waving union flags and tooting horns as store director Alexandre Liot tried to address journalists.

A popular shopping destination, especially for American and Chinese visitors to the French capital, the Boulevard Haussmann store’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony has in the past been presided over by celebrities including actress Jessica Chastain and singer Beth Ditto.

Marc Correas, a salesman in the women’s shoe department, said workers were protesting for higher salaries.

“It is inadmissible in 2022 to earn 1,200 euros a month,” said Correas.

“We are sorry this happened,” said a Galeries Lafayette spokesperson, saying that the protesting unions did not reflect the “quality of the company’s social dialog.”

The protests come as European retailers brace for shoppers to cut spending this holiday season, while the costs of doing business show no sign of abating, squeezing profit margins.

Retailers in Europe are having to strike a delicate balancing act with this year's Christmas displays, seeking to create enough festive sparkle to loosen cash-strapped customers' purse-strings, while also acknowledging the impact of the energy crisis. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:49pChile's Codelco trials fully-electric loader in bid to cut emissions
RE
02:42pTop U.S. general plays down probability of near-term Ukraine military victory
RE
02:41pFake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO
RE
02:40pFed's Waller says "more comfortable" with smaller hikes after recent data
RE
02:30pAir France: Latest bonds issue multiple times oversubscribed
RE
02:28pSoybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat
RE
02:23pUkraine's Zelenskiy says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv
RE
02:21pParis workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
RE
02:20pWall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut
RE
02:09pParis workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-

HOT NEWS