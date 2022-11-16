Paris workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Protesting workers demanding
higher salaries disrupted a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
under the historic dome of the Paris department store Galeries
Lafayette on Wednesday.
“Not happy! Not happy,” protesters chanted, waving union
flags and tooting horns as store director Alexandre Liot tried
to address journalists.
A popular shopping destination, especially for American and
Chinese visitors to the French capital, the Boulevard Haussmann
store’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony has in the past been
presided over by celebrities including actress Jessica Chastain
and singer Beth Ditto.
Marc Correas, a salesman in the women’s shoe department,
said workers were protesting for higher salaries.
“It is inadmissible in 2022 to earn 1,200 euros a month,”
said Correas.
“We are sorry this happened,” said a Galeries Lafayette
spokesperson, saying that the protesting unions did not reflect
the “quality of the company’s social dialog.”
The protests come as European retailers brace for shoppers
to cut spending this holiday season, while the costs of doing
business show no sign of abating, squeezing profit margins.
Retailers in Europe are having to strike a delicate
balancing act with this year's Christmas displays, seeking to
create enough festive sparkle to loosen cash-strapped customers'
purse-strings, while also acknowledging the impact of the energy
crisis.
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Leslie Adler)