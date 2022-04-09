Parisians worried about abstention ahead of election

"We live in a country in which we have the right to vote (...) it is fundamental to go out to vote," she added.

Pensioner Brigitte Tabary said she hopes the abstention rate will be lower than expected.

The race for the top job in the euro zone's second-largest economy appears to be coming down again to the two finalists of the 2017 election.

But while Macron was still slightly ahead in opinion polls, his re-election no longer appeared to be a foregone conclusion on Friday (April 8) with Le Pen climbing in surveys, some of them putting her within the margin of error.