Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter ended November 28, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.



Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $13,864,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter ended November 28, 2021 compared to $10,372,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020 and $13,618,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter ended August 29, 2021. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the nine months ended November 28, 2021 were $41,076,000 compared to $31,835,000 for the nine months ended November 29, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter were $1,741,000 compared to $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter and $2,022,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $6,508,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $4,160,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter were $1,754,000 compared to $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter and $2,192,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the nine months ended November 28, 2021 were $6,705,000 compared to $4,160,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter was $2,670,000 compared to $1,380,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter and $3,232,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first nine months was $10,006,000 compared to $5,162,000 for last year’s first nine months.

The Company recorded pretax restructuring charges of $13,000 in the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd. idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.09 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.08 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter compared to basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter and $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.09 for the 2022 fiscal third quarter compared to $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter and $0.11 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.32 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.33 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s ongoing, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November

28, 2021 November

29, 2020 August

29, 2021 November

28, 2021 November

29, 2020 Sales $ 13,864 $ 10,372 $ 13,618 $ 41,076 $ 31,835 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,754 $ 1,037 $ 2,192 $ 6,705 $ 4,160 Special Items, Net of Tax: Restructuring Charges (13 ) - (170 ) (197 ) - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,741 $ 1,037 $ 2,022 $ 6,508 $ 4,160 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ - $ (116 ) $ - $ - $ (328 ) Net Earnings $ 1,741 $ 921 $ 2,022 $ 6,508 $ 3,832 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Special Items: Restructuring Charges - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - - - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.19 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Special Items: Restructuring Charges (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations - - - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.19 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,450 20,381 20,397 20,410 20,388 Diluted 20,503 20,434 20,485 20,566 20,442 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

November

28, 2021 February

28, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 109,628 $ 116,542 Accounts Receivable, Net 9,693 7,633 Inventories 5,175 4,794 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,215 3,372 Total Current Assets 127,711 132,341 Fixed Assets, Net 23,870 21,130 Operating Right-of-use Assets 217 103 Other Assets 9,938 9,938 Total Assets $ 161,736 $ 163,512 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,242 $ 3,300 Accrued Liabilities 1,671 1,708 Operating Lease Liability 53 33 Income Taxes Payable 2,488 2,952 Total Current Liabilities 6,454 7,993 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 186 86 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 12,621 14,303 Deferred Income Taxes 1,183 778 Other Liabilities 4,512 4,411 Total Liabilities 24,956 27,571 Shareholders’ Equity 136,780 135,941 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 161,736 $ 163,512 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.69 $ 6.67

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November

28, 2021 November

29, 2020 August

29, 2021 November

28, 2021 November

29, 2020 Net Sales $ 13,864 $ 10,372 $ 13,618 $ 41,076 $ 31,835 Cost of Sales 10,028 7,819 9,207 27,357 22,970 Gross Profit 3,836 2,553 4,411 13,719 8,865 % of net sales 27.7 % 24.6 % 32.4 % 33.4 % 27.8 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,593 1,536 1,488 4,729 4,718 % of net sales 11.5 % 14.8 % 10.9 % 11.5 % 14.8 % Restructuring Charges 13 - 170 197 - % of net sales 0.1 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.5 % 0.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,230 1,017 2,753 8,793 4,147 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 80 389 89 286 1,570 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,310 1,406 2,842 9,079 5,717 Income Tax Provision 569 369 820 2,571 1,557 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,741 1,037 2,022 6,508 4,160 % of net sales 12.6 % 10.0 % 14.8 % 15.8 % 13.1 % Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax - (116 ) - - (328 ) Net Earnings $ 1,741 $ 921 $ 2,022 $ 6,508 $ 3,832 % of net sales 12.6 % 8.9 % 14.8 % 15.8 % 12.0 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended

November 28, 2021 13 Weeks Ended

November 29, 2020 13 Weeks Ended

August 29, 2021 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Restructuring Charges 13 (13 ) - - - - 170 (170 ) - % of net sales 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,230 13 2,243 1,017 - 1,017 2,753 170 2,923 % of net sales 16.1 % 16.2 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 20.2 % 21.5 % Interest Income 80 - 80 389 - 389 89 - 89 % of net sales 0.6 % 0.6 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,310 13 2,323 1,406 - 1,406 2,842 170 3,012 % of net sales 16.7 % 16.8 % 13.6 % 13.6 % 20.9 % 22.1 % Income Tax Provision 569 - 569 369 - 369 820 - 820 Effective Tax Rate 24.6 % 24.5 % 26.2 % 26.2 % 28.9 % 27.2 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,741 13 1,754 1,037 - 1,037 2,022 170 2,192 % of net sales 12.6 % 12.7 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 14.8 % 16.1 % Loss from Discontinued Operations - - (116 ) (116 ) - - - % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % -1.1 % -1.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Net Earnings 1,741 13 1,754 921 - 921 2,022 170 2,192 % of net sales 12.6 % 12.7 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 14.8 % 16.1 % Net Earnings 1,754 921 2,192 Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses: Loss from Discontinued Operations - 116 - Income Tax Provision 569 369 820 Interest Income (80 ) (389 ) (89 ) Depreciation 354 314 235 Stock Option Expense 73 49 74 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 2,670 1,380 3,232

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

39 Weeks Ended

November 28, 2021 39 Weeks Ended

November 29, 2020 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Restructuring Charge 197 (197 ) - - - - % of net sales 0.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 8,793 197 8,990 4,147 - 4,147 % of net sales 21.4 % 21.9 % 13.0 % 13.0 % Interest Income 286 286 1,570 - 1,570 % of net sales 0.7 % 0.7 % 4.9 % 4.9 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 9,079 197 9,276 5,717 - 5,717 % of net sales 22.1 % 22.6 % 18.0 % 18.0 % Income Tax Provision 2,571 - 2,571 1,557 - 1,557 Effective Tax Rate 28.3 % 27.7 % 27.2 % 27.2 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 6,508 197 6,705 4,160 - 4,160 % of net sales 15.8 % 16.3 % 13.1 % 13.1 % Loss from Discontinued Operations - - - (328 ) - (328 ) % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % -1.0 % -1.0 % Net Earnings 6,508 197 6,705 3,832 - 3,832 % of net sales 15.8 % 16.3 % 12.0 % 12.0 % Net Earnings 6,705 3,832 Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses: Loss from Discontinued Operations - 328 Income Tax Provision 2,571 1,557 Interest Income (286 ) (1,570 ) Depreciation 805 873 Stock Option Expense 211 142 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations 10,006 5,162



