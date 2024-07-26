STORY: :: Homes burn as the fast-moving

Park Fire rages on through California

:: July 26, 2024

:: Chico, California

A suspect was arrested on Thursday, accused of pushing a burning car down a bone-dry gully.

The fire grew uncontrolled overnight from 125,000 acres on Thursday to 164,200 acres on Friday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Park Fire exploded overnight on Wednesday (July 24) from about 1,400 acres near Chico, California, to more than 164,000 acres on Friday (July 26) morning in northern California about 80 miles north of the state capital Sacramento, according to media reports.

It was only 3 percent contained Friday morning.