Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Park Square Capital Implements Hazeltree to Manage Cash and Liquidity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:00am EST

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Park Square Capital, a leading private debt manager with over $10 Billion in AUM, providing senior debt, subordinated debt and mid-market direct loans to companies in Europe and the US, has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager™ as its treasury management solution.

To support its continued growth, Park Square has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager to centralize capital activity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen internal controls. Park Square has partnered with Hazeltree to centralize and automate its manual processes around cash aggregation across all its banking counterparties, cash movements and workflows, and approval processes to support growth without additional headcount.

“The pandemic-fueled ‘work-from-anywhere’ environment is making it critical for all organizations to ensure their cash management controls are robust,” said Andrew Haywood, Partner and CFO of Park Square Capital. “Hazeltree’s technology, in addition to its deep understanding of the fund management business, made it clear that they are the right partner for us. Using Hazeltree, we have experienced significant improvements in our cash and treasury management processes.”

“The pandemic has pointed a spotlight on the need for tighter controls around cash and treasury management to support the remote work model that is likely to outlive the current crisis,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “Private markets CFOs and COOs are taking major steps toward making their organizations more robust, scalable, competitive and efficient.”

Hazeltree’s cloud-based solutions transform the way investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.

About Park Square Capital

Park Square Capital is one of the world’s most established private debt firms, providing flexible financing solutions to high-quality and stable companies across Europe and the US.

The firm was founded in 2004 and remains fully independent. Park Square has invested more than $17bn in senior and subordinated debt across different market cycles and today manages over $10bn of capital.

Park Square has a team of 18 highly experienced senior professionals, each with an average of 17 years’ experience of credit investing, and over 100 staff in total. Park Square has offices in London, New York, Paris, Frankfurt, Seoul and Luxembourg.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

Media relations contact:
Marshall Saffer
msaffer@hazeltree.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:17aOPEC daily basket price stood at $39.97 a barrel Monday, 9 November 2020
PU
03:17aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03:17aTAIHEIYO CEMENT : announces construction of a new JPY 30 billion production line to increase the production capacity in Cebu, the Philippines.
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aConsumer Stationery Retailing Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 to Reduce Market Demand | Technavio
BU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aERSTE BANK : 10.11.2020 - Publication of a transaction regarding Erste Group Bank AG shares in compliance with section 7 Publication Ordinance (VeröffentlichungsVO) to section 119 (9) Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) considered treasury shares within the meaning of section 65 Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
PU
03:15aANDRITZ : to supply electro-mechanical equipment for Barkley hydropower plant, United States
PU
03:15aGIH 9M 2020 FINANCIALS RESULTS : Progress on strategic change
PU
03:15aBiden says vaccine approval process must be guided by science
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group