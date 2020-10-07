Parker University Celebrates National Chiropractic Health Month

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University and organizations like the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and the Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA), as well as chiropractors nationwide, are proud to recognize and celebrate October as National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM). This special nationwide observance seeks to increase public awareness of the importance of musculoskeletal health and the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered, and drug-free approach to health and wellness.

In celebration of the chiropractic industry, mayors of major Texas cities, like Dallas and Irving, have issued proclamations recognizing its importance.

With 2020’s “Active and Adaptive” theme, NCHM focuses on helping people adapt to the new normal and maintain musculoskeletal health and function during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors of Chiropractic have seen increased musculoskeletal conditions in back and neck pain, as well as headaches since the beginning of the pandemic. After spending prolonged amounts of time quarantining and staying at home to help slow the spread of the virus, many people have endured lifestyle changes like avoiding public areas and gatherings, working from home, skipping the gym, and ordering food. People are moving less, which can result in various types of pain.

NCHM 2020 encourages people to adjust to new challenges associated with staying fit and pain-free by becoming mindful of movement, posture, and stress levels, and highlighting tips and solutions to adapt in healthy ways.

Learn more about NCHM 2020 by visiting HandsDownBetter.org and share information on social media using the hashtag #ActiveAdaptive. Parker University joins the chiropractic community across the nation in encouraging people to keep moving and to stay healthy!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

