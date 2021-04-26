Parker University Named Recipient of the 2021 U.S. FutureEdge 50 Awards

Dallas, Texas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s CIO, an executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership, recently announced winners of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards, which recognize the top 50 organizations raising the bar with new technologies. This prestigious award honors technology advancements and the innovative groups stopping at nothing to make change happen.

“This year’s class of FutureEdge winners demonstrated enormous innovation, creativity, and resilience as they grappled to advance their businesses during a challenging 2020,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. and the FutureEdge 50 Awards chair. “We are honored to showcase their initiatives and recognize the teams that made them happen as they create a future edge for their organizations through technology.”

Parker University Innovations

Parker University is creating the first-ever augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) simulations, as well as making many other impressive technological advances for use with chiropractic education and health science programs. Parker University is poised to do nothing less than change the nature, quality, and availability of chiropractic education.

“Creating truly immersive and interactive educational experiences, both in the classroom and online, can energize and empower students, engaging them both intellectually and experientially. This is how cutting-edge technology can not only help students advance their knowledge but also develop and sharpen their professional skills,” says Senior Director of Academic Informatics and Compliance Lisa Gabriel. “I’m thrilled that Parker University has made such an absolute commitment to realizing this vision, and we have a strong partner in SimX, who is helping us bring it to life.”

Parker University is proud to be listed among the other winners of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards. It is wonderful to be recognized for the innovative technologies the university uses to enhance the student experience. Congratulations to all of the other prestigious organizations included on this year’s list!

About the FutureEdge 50 Awards

Award winners will be celebrated at the CIO’s Future of Work Summit online event on September 21-23, 2021. This semiannual event focuses on organizations adapting to the changing business landscape with advances in automation, cloud-native applications, and digital innovations. Innovations in this year’s class include technologies advancing organizations across various industries.

The FutureEdge 50 awards recognize established initiatives driving business success and early-stage projects pursued for watershed potential. These initiatives may be in R&D, proof of concept, or pilot phases. With this, the FutureEdge 50 awards aim to recognize the most cutting-edge trials and applications of emerging technologies. Awards will be conferred at CIO’s Future of Work Summit, to be held online September 21-23, 2021.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 36 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

